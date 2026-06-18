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Severe delays on I-190 expected to begin with major Thruway Authority project

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published June 18, 2026 at 1:49 PM EDT
Photo of southbound Interstate 190 in Buffalo, New York approaching exit 1 and its southern terminus at I-90/New York State Thruway. Photo taken looking east between Weiss Street and Ogden Street.
Wikimedia Commons
Photo of southbound Interstate 190 in Buffalo, New York approaching exit 1 and its southern terminus at I-90/New York State Thruway. Photo taken looking east between Weiss Street and Ogden Street.

Commuting in an out of the City of Buffalo on I-190 will come with severe delays for the foreseeable future as the New York State Thruway Authority announced the start of a $61.8 million pavement project.

The work isn't expected to be complete until late 2028 and focuses between Exit 1 (South Ogden St.-Dingens St.) and Exit 5 (Hamburg St.-Louisiana St.) in both directions. During the duration of the project, traffic will be reduced from three lanes to two lanes on a stretch that covers 21 lane miles.

The project includes concrete repairs to deteriorating portions as well as a new asphalt riding surface. The vertical clearance at each bridge will be increased along with other bridge repairs. The stretch will get new lights, guiderails and signage as well.

According to the Thruway Authority, a project this large has not taken place on this section of I-190 since the late 1980s.
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