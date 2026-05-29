Kathryn's Must-Sees on BTPM PBS in June

As we move into summertime in WNY and Southern Ontario, we have some great series and specials for you to watch. At the beginning of the month, we have "What’s the Story, Wishbone?," a behind-the-scenes look at the beloved series. We are also very pleased to announce the 3rd season of "My Life is Murder" on Saturdays, a new natural history series on Wednesday nights, "The Kimberly: Australia’s Wild West," and if you missed it on Friday nights, all 10 episodes of our locally produced series "Rolling Thru" will air on Saturday, June 27, starting at 3 pm.

The Count of Monte Cristo on Masterpiece | Marathon Series 1 – Sunday, 5/30, beginning at 11:30 AM

A bold new TV adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ iconic French novel, which follows Edmond Dantès, a young man falsely accused of treason.

Watch "The Count of Monte Cristo" with BTPM PBS Passport!

What’s the Story, Wishbone? – Tuesday, 6/2, 8 PM

This documentary explores the creation and cultural impact of a beloved public television children's series that introduced a generation of viewers to classic literature through imaginative storytelling. Featuring cast, creators, and behind-the-scenes stories, the film reveals how a small Texas production became one of the most memorable educational programs in public television history.

Solving the Puzzles of the Marlow Murder Club – Thursday, 6/4, 8 PM

The Marlow Murder Club follows three amateur sleuths—Judith Potts, Suzie Harris, and Becks Starling—solving ingenious, "cozy" murder mysteries in a quiet Thames town. Utilizing wit, local knowledge, and sharp observation, the trio aids DCI Tanika Malik in solving baffling cases like locked-room murders.

Watch a preview of "Solving the Puzzles of the Marlow Murder Club" here!

Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration – Friday, 6/5, 8 PM

Celebrating the 12-time Grammy Award winner's contributions to popular culture and music, scheduled performers include Willie Nelson, Beck, Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, Norah Jones, Miranda Lambert, and Dave Matthews.

Watch "Willie Nelson 90th Birthday Celebration" with BTPM PBS Passport!

Benise | 25 Years of Passion –Monday, 6/8, 8 PM

Join the Prince of Spanish Guitar for a 25th anniversary celebration of fan favorites from his Emmy Award-winning stage productions. Go on the road with the guitarist to Spain, Paris, Egypt, India, Italy, and more as classical guitar meets classic rock, with unique twists to The Eagles’ “Hotel California,” AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck, and Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir.”

Watch "Benise" with BTPM PBS Passport!

Niagara Movement: The Early Battle for Civil Rights – Friday, 6/12, 9 PM

The Niagara Movement: The Early Battle for Civil Rights explores Black intellectual society at the turn of the century, a class rarely presented. It examines the heated debate among the Black elite on how to best uplift the race.

Watch "Niagara Movement: The Early Battle for Civil Rights" with BTPM PBS Passport!

My Life is Murder, Series 3 – Saturday, 6/13, back-to-back episodes beginning at 8 PM

Alexa Crowe, a complex and confident ex-homicide detective, solves crimes in the Aussie murder-mystery series with generous doses of comedy. Fearless, she acts on instinct, demonstrating both empathy and blunt rudeness. Other than the fact that her husband died a few years ago, few people know much about Alexa or why she left the force. When former colleague and longtime friend Detective Inspector Kieran Hussey asks her to consult on his trickier cases, she seems reluctant. But in truth, she can't resist.

Watch "My Life is Murder" with BTPM PBS Passport!

The Kimberly: Australia’s Wild West – Wednesday, 6/17, 10 PM

In Australia's remote northwest, discover a land that defies time. "The Kimberley" spans over 400,000 square kilometers of remote tropical wilderness: turquoise coastlines, towering gorges, sandy deserts, and sprawling savanna.

Preview "The Kimberly: Australia's Wild West" here!

Edward vs. George: The Windsors at War – Monday, 6/22, 9 PM

The epic story of two brothers at war with each other: the exiled Edward VIII and his younger brother George VI. First-hand accounts, along with new evidence, reveal how the battle of the brothers continues to shape the British monarchy today.

Watch "Edward vs George" with BTPM PBS Passport!

Rolling Thru – Saturday, 6/27, all 10 episodes beginning at 3 PM

Rolling Thru is a bicycle travel series riding from Buffalo to Brooklyn along the Empire State Trail, meeting local characters, trying food, and exploring how New Yorkers are tackling climate challenges. From farm towns to big-city blocks, the show blends travel, culture, and sustainability with a laid-back, curious vibe built for digital audiences.

Secrets of WWII: Black GIs in Britain – Monday, 5/29, 9 PM

Nadifa Mohamed reveals Winston Churchill’s controversial decision to allow America’s segregated army into the U.K. during World War II, bringing in 15,000 Black troops who endured discrimination and hostility from white GIs. The film explores the resulting tensions that arose, the violent clashes that broke out, the British support of the Black troops, and the impact of this wartime racism.

Watch "Secrets of WWII: Black GIs in Britain" with BTPM PBS Passport!