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How to spot quality clothing, according to a fashion expert

NPR | By Marielle Segarra,
Malaka GharibMargaret Cirino
Published May 14, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Photo Illustration by Becky Harlan/NPR

This story is adapted from Life Kit's newsletter. Subscribe here and get a weekly dose of advice on relationships, health, money and more. 

How do you know whether a new piece of clothing is worth buying?

To find out, Life Kit interviewed Andrea Cheong, a fashion educator with a mission to teach others how to buy better clothing, and the host of Fashion Our Future, a podcast on sustainable clothing.

In the age of fast fashion, it can be hard to find well-made garments that stand the test of time. But if you take a moment to examine clothes carefully, you can find the pieces that are both well constructed and made of quality material, Cheong says.

Here's what to consider before buying new clothing.

👗 Look for signs of wear. If the item is still on the shop floor but has snags, premature peeling and bubbling on the fabric, likely caused by friction from people trying on the garment, Cheong says it's probably not a quality purchase.

🪡 Turn the item inside out. Does it look as good on the inside as it does on the outside? If so, "it's a good indication you've got a decent quality garment," she says.

While the piece is inverted, lightly tug at the seams that join the panels of fabric together. They shouldn't be loose or show any big gaps when you pull at them.

🐑 Consider the material. It should make sense for the purpose of the garment. For example, if you're buying a sweater, choose one with a material that will keep you warm, like wool. If you're buying summer clothes, choose fabrics that will keep you cool, like linen. If you're buying swimwear or sportswear, you'll likely need a synthetic performance or technical fabric, she says.

🧺 Don't conflate durability with quality. People often think that if a garment falls apart in the wash, it's not a good piece of clothing. But that's not always true, Cheong says. "Take silk or clothing with beading and embroidery, for example. It's very delicate and might need hand-washing. That doesn't mean it's bad quality."

More Life Kit on sustainable fashion 

Thrifting 101: Your guide to finding quality pieces. Shopping secondhand is a good way to be more sustainable, explore your personal style or score a deal. We have tips from some diehard thrifters so you can find those hidden gems.

Sustainable fashion doesn't have to be expensive. Fast fashion takes a toll on the environment and on workers. Here's how you can shop more sustainably and build a closet with a better impact.

Stop shopping so much — try a "no-buy challenge." The goal is to save money and be more mindful of wasteful and unsustainable shopping habits. This guide can help you start a challenge of your own.

Wondering what to wear? This visual guide will help you figure out your personal style. Here's advice from the experts on cultivating a personal style — from purging your closet to taking fashion risks in a way that feels true to you.

The story was edited by Meghan Keane. The visual editor is CJ Riculan.W e'd love to hear from you. Email us at LifeKit@npr.org. Listen to Life Kit on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or sign up for our newsletter.

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Marielle Segarra
Marielle Segarra is a reporter and the host of NPR's Life Kit, the award-winning podcast and radio show that shares trustworthy, nonjudgmental tips that help listeners navigate their lives.
Malaka Gharib
Malaka Gharib is the deputy editor and digital strategist on NPR's global health and development team. She covers topics such as the refugee crisis, gender equality and women's health. Her work as part of NPR's reporting teams has been recognized with two Gracie Awards: in 2019 for How To Raise A Human, a series on global parenting, and in 2015 for #15Girls, a series that profiled teen girls around the world.
See stories by Malaka Gharib
Margaret Cirino
Margaret Cirino (she/her) is a production assistant at Short Wave, NPR's daily science podcast. Her job involves pitching, producing and forcing her virtual and in-person co-workers to play board games with her. She has a soft spot for reporting on cute critters and outer space (not at the same time, of course).