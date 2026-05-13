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Upcoming Local Shows for 5/15 - 5/21

Buffalo Toronto Public Media
Published May 13, 2026 at 2:36 PM EDT
Left to right: Adelaide; Little Liar; Romcom Victims (credit: Lexi Tamm)
Left to right: Adelaide; Little Liar; Romcom Victims (credit: Lexi Tamm)

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!

Friday, May 15

Saturday, May 16

Sunday, May 17

Thursday, May 21
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