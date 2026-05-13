Upcoming Local Shows for 5/15 - 5/21

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!

Friday, May 15



Saturday, May 16



Buffalo Porchfest in Elmwood Village in Buffalo, NY // 1 - 6 PM [below are some listings of artists who have been played on The Scene]

in Buffalo, NY // 1 - 6 PM [below are some listings of artists who have been played on The Scene] Porchfest: Romcom Victims at 245 Whitney Pl. in Buffalo, NY // 1 PM

Danielle A. at 421 Vermont St. in Buffalo, NY // 1 PM

Porchfest: Folkfaces at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 2 PM

in Buffalo, NY // 2 PM Porchfest: Tough Old Bird at 303 Highland Ave. in Buffalo, NY // 3 PM

Porchfest: Little Liar at 213 Richmond Ave. in Buffalo, NY // 3 PM

Porchfest: Owl Lounge at 209 Richmond Ave. in Buffalo, NY // 4 PM

Porchfest: Adelaide at 400 Massachusetts Ave. in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM

Pochfest: TVMTN at Autark Brewhouse in Buffalo, NY // 5:30 PM

Porchfest: Glizzy McGuire and BD2 at Goodbar (downstairs) in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM

in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM Roger Bryan and Photosound open for Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM

Johnny Hart & The Mess and Buffalo Dead Stars at Buffalo Iron Works in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM

Sunday, May 17



Erin Hoyle and Steve Padin at The Caz in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM

Thursday, May 21

