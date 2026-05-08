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Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site wrapping up county-funded upgrades

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published May 8, 2026 at 4:26 PM EDT
The Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site was built as the officers' quarters of the larger Poinsett Barracks operated by the U.S. Army in the 1830s.
Ryan Zunner
/
BTPM NPR
The Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site was built as the officers' quarters of the larger Poinsett Barracks operated by the U.S. Army in the 1830s.

The Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site is celebrating the completion of what they say is much needed TLC. Funds totaling $100,000 from Erie County were used to upgrade outdated audio and visual displays, and for electrical and lighting work.

The site’s executive director Spencer Morgan said ensuring the nearly 200-year-old building is up to date is vital for locals and tourists alike to learn about Buffalo’s place in presidential history.

"Everything here is about civic engagement," said Morgan. "It’s about activating young citizens. It’s about teaching people the power of their vote. It’s about teaching people about what to do to be a more active and engaged citizen."

Executive Director Spencer Morgan (center) gives an overview of exhibits on the site's first floor.
Ryan Zunner
/
BTPM NPR
Executive Director Spencer Morgan (center) gives an overview of exhibits on the site's first floor.

The house where Teddy Roosevelt took his oath of office in 1901 following the assassination of President William McKinley attracts about 30,000 people every year, and is the only National Park Service site in Western New York.

The upgrade project was first being explored in 2019, but was stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Morgan said it was important to get it across the finish line, because their mission doesn’t only include teaching the saga of McKinley’s assassination and Roosevelt’s swearing in, they also need to care for a building built in 1838.

"We're also going to be working on a lot of electrical work under the roof for exhibit purposes," he said. "So that would be upgrading our lightbulbs to LED, upgrading our electrical outlets and anything else that touches exhibits so that they're maintained, and that this new technology works with the electrical grid that's here."

In the fall, the Roosevelt Site unveiled a new exhibit featuring an interactive Teddy Roosevelt hologram. It uses AI that draws from primary sources to recreate full conversations with the 26th president.

A "hologram" of Teddy Roosevelt is on the museum's second floor. It uses the president's own past writing and speech records to facilitate conversations with guests.
Ryan Zunner
/
BTPM NPR
A "hologram" of Teddy Roosevelt is on the museum's second floor. It uses the president's own past writing and speech records to facilitate conversations with guests.

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Ryan Zunner
Ryan is an Emmy Award-nominated journalist, and the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio and TV news production.

A Kenmore resident and graduate of Hilbert College, he re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
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