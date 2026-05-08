Sabres fall in Game 2 against Canadiens as power play woes return

The Buffalo Sabres lost Game 2 of the second-round National Hockey League playoffs as the Montreal Canadiens evened the series at one apiece with a 5-1 win Friday night at the KeyBank Center.

Montreal came out firing in the first period. Alex Newhook put the puck past Sabres goalie Alex Lyon less than two minutes into the game to get his second goal of the playoffs. That was followed just a few minutes later with a goal by defenseman Mike Matheson, whose shot from the point went through a crowd of players.

"Four of the goals were just the result of bad puck play. You can't beat yourself," said Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff after the game. "We beat ourselves, and we know we have to be better. That's what we said after Game One. It's my job to make sure we get our minds in the right place."

The Sabres struggled to clear the puck, while Montreal's offense played with intention. Bursts of physicality by Buffalo got the home crowd rowdy, but the Canadiens were quick to regain the momentum.

Despite seemingly turning the corner on their late-season and first round power play woes last game against the Canadiens, where the Sabres scored two on the man-advantage, Buffalo once again struggled. The power play unit had five opportunities and went 0-5.

"Our top unit had a couple good looks. I thought our entries we struggled," Ruff said. "We just didn't solve the little bit of pressure at the blue line. And that frustrates you, because you got to go back, and you're going to burn up 20 seconds. We'll get there."

The lack of power play scoring in Game 2 wasn't contained to just Buffalo, though. Montreal also failed to score a power play goal.

Jeffrey T. Barnes / AP Montreal Canadiens center Alex Newhook (15) puts the puck past Buffalo Sabres goaltender Alex Lyon (34) during the second period in Game 2 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series Friday, May 8, 2026, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Forward Zach Benson picked up the Sabres first and only goal of the game in the waning seconds of the second period, much to the excitement of the home crowd. Just minutes before, Benson was down on the ice after a scrum in front of the Montreal net.

"I just don't think we got to our game enough," Benson said post-game in the locker room. "I think we're learning how hard it is. I mean, you win a game and the next game is just gonna be that much harder."

Whatever momentum that goal gave Buffalo heading into the final period was quickly lost, however. Sabres forward Tage Thompson gave up a costly turnover near the 16-minute mark in the third period, which led to an unassisted goal from Montreal's Alexandre Carrier giving the Canadiens a 4-1 lead.

"Obviously want to execute plays and impact the game, just fighting it tonight," Thompson said of his play in Friday's game. "Puck bounces every time you try to touch it, just can't get a handle on it and ends up in the back of your net. So it's got to be better."

With the playoff series now tied 1-1, the Sabres and the Canadiens head to Montreal for Game 3 and 4 on Sunday and Tuesday, May 12. Puck drop for Sunday's matchup is set for 7 p.m.