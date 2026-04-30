Kathryn's Must-Sees on BTPM PBS in May

May is filled with marathons, local productions, and performances you won’t want to miss. We start the month with a program about Ireland’s traditions and crafts. Tune in to find out how you can experience it in person. The Tony Award-winning musical – Suffs is on Friday, May 8, and the following day, you can watch the entire 2nd season of "The Marlow Murder Club."

And if you missed it the first time, the following Saturday is "Bookish." At the end of the month is the annual Memorial Day Concert from Washington D.C., and on Wednesday, May 27, find out what’s happening at Buffalo Toronto Public Media with the State of the Station starting at 7:30 pm. If you miss any of these great programs, you can always catch up on our BTPM+ app!

Keep reading for more information about each of these programs and when you can catch them airing on BTPM PBS! Many of these programs are also available to our members via BTPM PBS Passport to watch on demand.

Ireland Made with Love – Friday, 5/1, 8 PM

Explore the legacy of traditional Irish craftsmanship through the skill, pride, and love that go into legendary Irish products. From the spectacular cliffs on the Atlantic coast to the medieval castles and historic villages, Ireland’s epic landscape and rich culture are gloriously showcased.

Friday Night Lights – Spotlight – Saturday, 5/2, 3 PM

Friday Night Lights: Spotlight is a live show that brings you everything you love about Friday Night Lights: the personalities behind the players and the competition that makes the best local student athletes rise above.

Great Performances: Suffs – Friday, 5/8, 8 PM

Created by Tony Award winner Shaina Taub, this musical, recorded from Broadway, tells the story of the American suffragist movement and the remarkable friendships, heartbreak, and action that brought women together—or, in some cases, tore them apart.

Preview "Great Performances: Suffs" online here!

The Marlow Murder Club on Masterpiece, Season 2 Marathon – Saturday, 5/9, beginning at 3 PM

Retired archaeologist and crossword setter Judith Potts believes that a brutal murder has taken place in the sleepy town of Marlow; when the police refuse to believe her story, she kicks off a private investigation with two unlikely friends.

Watch "The Murder Marlow Club" with BTPM PBS Passport!

Remembering Crystal Beach Park, Sunday, 5/10, 5 PM

For anyone growing up in Western New York and Southern Ontario, Crystal Beach was a staple of summer life. Remembering Crystal Beach Park takes you back through its 101-year history with archive photos and film from private collections. Relive memories of the Canadiana, the Grand Ballroom, the Cyclone, the Comet, the Laff in the Dark, the Magic Carpet, Hall's Suckers, Sugar Puff Waffles, and more.

Watch "Remembering Crystal Beach Park" online or with the BTPM PBS app!

5/14: The Journey Here, The Hope to Come – Monday, 5/11, 10 PM

The heart-wrenching aftermath of the tragic mass shooting at Tops Supermarkets in Buffalo, NY, in 2022. Through intimate interviews with survivors, loved ones of victims, and community leaders, this film explores the profound impact of the event on the East Side of Buffalo. It sheds light on systemic injustice.

Bookish, Marathon Episodes 101-103 – Saturday, 5/16 & Episodes 104-106 – Saturday, 5/23, beginning at 5 PM

In post-war London, Gabriel Book, a literary enthusiast and bookseller, combines his day job with his favorite hobby — helping solve knotty murder cases. Although happily married to his best friend, Trottie, Book is a gay man at a time when homosexuality was illegal. When a new assistant, Jack, arrives at the bookshop, it soon becomes clear his appointment wasn’t as random as it at first seems.

Watch "Bookish" with BTPM PBS Passport!

American Muslims – A History Revealed, Episodes 101-104 – Monday, 5/18, Beginning at 9 PM

"American Muslims: A History Revealed" is a series of six short documentary films that reveal and explore the early history of Muslims in America. The series is hosted by three leading American Muslim journalists: Malika Bilal, Aymann Ismail, and Asma Khalid. Over the course of the series, they travel the country to piece together stories spanning over 200 years.

Watch "American Muslims: A History Revealed" with BTPM PBS Passport beginning May 1!

National Memorial Day Concert 2026 – Sunday, 5/24, 8 PM

Hosted by Gary Sinise, the National Memorial Day Concert is a nationally televised tribute honoring U.S. veterans, active-duty service members, and military families. Held annually on Memorial Day weekend, this iconic event brings the country together in remembrance of those who gave their lives in service to our nation. Featuring award-winning musicians, powerful storytelling, and appearances by notable actors and military leaders, the broadcast highlights real stories of sacrifice, service, and resilience from across generations of American history.

Watch "The National Memorial Day Concert" online and with the BTPM PBS app!

State of the Stations, May 2026 – Wednesday, 5/27, 7:30 PM

Join Buffalo Toronto Public Media for our second live "State of the Stations" discussion. Wednesday, May 27, at 7:30 pm on BTPM PBS, BTPM NPR, BTPM Classical, BTPM The Bridge, and the BTPM YouTube channel. Hear from the organization's key decision-makers about the present and future status of your public media stations. This critical conversation covers the most important issues facing Buffalo Toronto Public Media.