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Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again, ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon holds

NPR | By Elissa Nadworny ,
Eleanor Beardsley
Published April 19, 2026 at 8:00 AM EDT

A fragile ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon is holding at the same time Iran announced it has closed the Strait of Hormuz again.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Elissa Nadworny
Elissa Nadworny reports on all things college for NPR, following big stories like unprecedented enrollment declines, college affordability, the student debt crisis and workforce training. During the 2020-2021 academic year, she traveled to dozens of campuses to document what it was like to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. Her work has won several awards including a 2020 Gracie Award for a story about student parents in college, a 2018 James Beard Award for a story about the Chinese-American population in the Mississippi Delta and a 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in innovation.
See stories by Elissa Nadworny
Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.