Kathryn's Must-Sees on BTPM PBS in April

Spring is finally underway, and we are ready to get the warmer weather rolling this April on BTPM PBS. This month, we're literally rolling out our new original production "Rolling Thru," featuring BTPM's very own Pat Kelly!

We're also featuring other local productions, including "Buffalo Houses of Worship" and "Polonia: Western New York's Polish-American Legacy."

Keep reading for more information about each of these programs and when you can catch them airing on BTPM PBS! Many of these programs are also available to our members via BTPM PBS Passport to watch on demand.

Rolling Thru – Fridays, beginning 4/3, 7:30 PM

"Rolling Thru" is a bicycle travel series riding from Buffalo to Brooklyn along the Empire State Trail, meeting local characters, trying food, and exploring how New Yorkers are tackling climate challenges. From farm towns to big city blocks, the show mixes travel, culture, and sustainability with a laid-back, curious vibe built for digital audiences.

Polonia: Western New York’s Polish-American Legacy – Saturday, 4/5, 4:30 PM

Celebrate the history, rich traditions, and amazing culture of Polonia. Witness the struggle to build Polish neighborhoods and institutions that would preserve language and culture. Examine the connection between the Polish identity and religion. Experience the beautiful Polish Christmas and Easter traditions. Find the heart of Polonia in Polish-Americans who preserve and celebrate their heritage.

Watch "Polonia: Western New York's Polish-American Legacy" free online and with the BTPM PBS app!

Buffalo Houses of Worship – Saturday, 4/5, 6 PM

They are buildings of exquisite style, designed to inspire awe, built from hard work and sacrifice. They preserve traditions and tie us to our past. They are architectural landmarks and repositories for incredible artwork. Above all, they are a vessel where we lift our voices and spirits in prayer. Buffalo's Houses of Worship takes you on an awe-inspiring tour of Buffalo's sacred landmarks.

Watch "Buffalo Houses of Worship" free online and with the BTPM PBS app!

The Creation Rose – Saturday, 4/5, 7 PM

The hour-long documentary explores the design, construction, and cultural impact of Washington National Cathedral’s "third great eye" – the nearly 30-foot diameter stained-glass West Rose window. Viewers are transported back in time to discover not only how the window was created, but also what inspired both the daring choice of its radical theme of "creation," and the decision to entrust a 45-year-old modern artist to complete the sacred space. Drawing from letters from the architect and artist, along with archival interviews with LeCompte and his collaborators, the program weaves together an inspiring story of artistry.

Lucy Worsley Investigates: The American Revolution – Tuesday, 4/7, 9 PM

Lucy Worsley wants to understand why the British Empire - the most powerful in history - lost the War of Independence against a ragtag band of American rebels. It's a question that will take her on a revelatory and very unexpected journey.

Watch "Lucy Worsley Investigates: The American Revolution" with BTPM PBS Passport!

Turn: Washington Spies – Thursdays, beginning 4/9, 8 PM

Based on the book “Washington’s Spies: The Story of America’s First Spy Ring,” this Revolutionary War series centers on Abe Woodhull, a farmer living in British-occupied Long Island, who bands together with a group of childhood friends to form the Culper Ring. Together, they risk their lives and honor, turning against family and king for a fight they believed in passionately.

Watch "Turn: Washington Spies" with BTPM PBS Passport!

Empire Builder: James J. Hill and the Great Northern Railway (episodes 101 and 102) – Friday, 4/10, 9 PM

Exploring the remarkable life and legacy of Canadian entrepreneur James J. Hill, who built a transportation empire that began with the monumental construction of his transcontinental railway and extended to shipping lines across the Great Lakes and the Pacific Ocean.

Watch "Empire Builder: James J. Hill and the Great Northern Railway" with BTPM PBS Passport!

The Last Musician of Auschwitz – Monday 4/13, 9 PM

Discover the story of cellist Anita Lasker-Wallfisch, who, alongside fellow prisoners, created music amidst the horrors of the Holocaust. Through her moving interview, plus performances by international musicians and the stories of other artists, the program reveals how, even in the most brutal circumstances, music served as a lifeline, a form of testimony, and a powerful means of resistance.

Watch "The Last Musician of Auschwitz" with BTPM PBS Passport!

The American Revolution – Mondays and Tuesdays, beginning 4/20, 8 PM

Thirteen American colonies unite in rebellion, win an eight-year war to secure their independence, and establish a new form of government that would inspire democratic

movements at home and around the globe. What begins as a political clash between colonists and the British government grows into a bloody struggle that will engage more than two dozen nations and forever change the world.

Watch "The American Revolution" with BTPM PBS Passport!

Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman (episodes 101-106) – Friday, 4/24, beginning at 8 PM

"Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman" is a science-driven docu-series revealing Earth’s ecosystems through radical shifts in scale—from microscopic wildlife to the planet’s most iconic animals—and even the possibilities of life beyond Earth. Hosted by explorer Ariel Waldman, the series invites viewers to look closely and think expansively, showing how every ecosystem is part of something bigger.

Preview "Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman" free online and with the BTPM PBS app!

Shared Planet – Wednesdays, beginning 4/29, 10 PM

Examine the impact of climate change on sacred places around the world with journalist Gulnaz Khan. Meet faith leaders drawing on ancient wisdom and spiritual resilience to confront the crisis with hope and action in this powerful four-part series.

Preview "Shared Planet" free online and with the BTPM PBS app!