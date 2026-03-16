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Williamsville middle-schooler 'meats' moment, wins Spelling Bee with 'mortadella'

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published March 16, 2026 at 9:34 AM EDT
Adhrit Chowdhury receives his medallion and is congratulated by Emcee Joe Dan Harper.
SUNY Fredonia
Adhrit Chowdhury receives his medallion and is congratulated by Emcee Joe Dan Harper.

A Williamsville eighth grader punched his ticket to the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee by winning the Western New York Regional Championship held Saturday at SUNY Fredonia.

Adhrit Chowdhury, 13, outlasted the other 21 competitors from area schools, correctly spelling "mortadella" in the 13th round to clinch the victory.

Chowdhury, who attends Transit Middle School, said he was "excited about the journey," according to a press release.

He advances to the national competition in Washington, D.C., which will take place May 27-28.

Mortadella, as defined by Merriam-Webster, is a large smoked sausage made of beef, pork, and pork fat and seasoned with pepper and garlic. It is also the main ingredient in the favorite sandwich of the late Anthony Bourdain.

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