Kathryn's Must-Sees on BTPM PBS in March

This March, we have a robust lineup of programming on BTPM PBS, including programs that highlight and honor Women's History Month. Speaking of lineups, we have a handful of concerts for your enjoyment, including Il Volo and Kris Kristofferson! Don't miss our local programming, including some local sports with Friday Night Lights!

Keep reading for more information about each of these programs and when you can catch them airing on BTPM PBS! Many of these programs are also available to our members via BTPM PBS Passport to watch on demand.

Horizons From PBS News – Sundays, beginning 3/1, 10:30 AM

Dive into the world of science, health, technology, and environmental issues making headlines each week, hosted by PBS NewsHour’s William Brangham, with in-depth discussions featuring leading experts and professionals.

Compass Points From PBS News – Sundays, beginning 3/1, 11 AM

Join PBS NewsHour’s Nick Schifrin and a panel of experts each week, analyzing prominent international affairs topics and America’s role in a shifting world, breaking down global conflicts, rising tensions, and their implications for U.S. interests.

Il Volo in the Valley of the Temples – Monday, 3/2, 7:30 PM

Join the acclaimed trio to celebrate Italian culture and history in the breathtaking Sicilian setting of the Temple of Concordia. The concert showcases their powerful vocals on a mix of beloved classics, operatic arias, and popular songs, all infused with their signature style, making this a full-fledged cultural event that connects the past with the present.

NOVA: The Planets: Saturn – Wednesday, 3/4, 9:30 PM

Over the past 40 years, a handful of space probes have given us glimpses of Saturn. But NASA’s Cassini, which explored the gas giant’s realm for 13 years, delivered the most breathtaking new insights. NOVA takes you inside Cassini’s epic journey as it makes stunning discoveries: Saturn’s rings are younger than the dinosaurs and may be remnants of an ice moon, geysers erupting ice, and gas on the moon Enceladus show that it could have all the ingredients for life. But to protect it, the Cassini mission team makes a bittersweet decision.

More Deconstructing: The Beatles – Thursday, 3/5, 8 PM

In MORE DECONSTRUCTING THE BEATLES, acclaimed 'Beatle-ologist' Scott Freiman guides you, step by step, on an educational journey through several of The Beatles' milestone albums and the fascinating stories that accompanied them. No matter how much you know about the Beatles, there's something new here for you. Episodes in the second installment include 'Deconstructing a Hard Day's Night,' 'A Stroll Down Penny Lane,' and 'Here Come the Songs: The Evolution of George Harrison.'

Kris Kristofferson: Life & Songs – Thursday, 3/5, 9:30 PM

Celebrate Kris Kristofferson in a 2016 concert featuring a multigenerational “Who’s Who” of country greats, including Dierks Bentley, Rosanne Cash, Eric Church, Emmylou Harris, Jamey Johnson, Alison Krauss, Lady A, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Willie Nelson, Jennifer Nettles, Darius Rucker and Hank Williams Jr. Go backstage for interviews with the artists who explore his enduring influence.

BTPM Friday Night Lights: Basketball Championship – Friday, 3/6, 8 PM

Buffalo Toronto Public Media knows that sports are at the heart of our community. That’s why we’re bringing the action to you! BTPM Sports is your first choice for local sports coverage. Join Jack Kreuzer and PJ Cauley for this live basketball championship broadcast.

From That Small Island: The Story of the Irish – Saturday, 3/7, 6:30 PM

The story of the Irish is an ambitious and ground-breaking documentary series that tells the story of the Irish from the first inhabitants to the present day, tracing the ebb and flow of people into and out of the island. Who are the Irish? Where did they come from? Where do they go? This documentary, narrated by Colin Farrell, seeks to answer those questions.

All Creatures Great and Small: Seasons of the Dales – Saturday, 3/7, 9 PM

Revisit the most picturesque scenes from the beloved series in a relaxing trip to the idyllic Yorkshire countryside. Enjoy the enchanting journey through time, seasons (sometimes all four in a day!), weather, and location with the help of the cast, creators, and residents. Hosted by Nicholas Ralph, who portrays James Herriot in All Creatures Great and Small on MASTERPIECE.

Whitstable Pearl (Season 1) – Saturday, 3/14, starting at 3:30 pm

With her son grown, single mum Pearl pursues her lifelong dream and starts a private detective agency, which she runs from her family restaurant in the coastal town of Whitstable.

Heroines in the Storm (episodes 101 & 102) – Monday, 3/16, 9 & 10 PM

Heroines in the Storm (episodes 103 & 104) – Monday, 3/23, 9 & 10 PM

In this four-part documentary, we explore World War II through the eyes of the women who lived it, from the triumphs to the horrors. "Heroines in the Storm" brings many fascinating and ignored stories to life. The stories of those who survived the horrors of concentration and internment camps, to the women who worked in the factories, at home, and even those who played professional baseball.

AMERICAN MASTERS: Bella! This Woman’s Place Is in the House – Tuesday, 3/17, 9 PM

Follow the meteoric rise of firebrand politician and activist Bella Abzug. See how her commitment to women's rights and progressive causes upended the status quo in Washington.

WW2 Women on the Frontline (episodes 101-103) – Friday, 3/20, starting at 8 PM

Explore the daring and unknown histories of the remarkable women pilots, journalists, guerrillas, and spies who fought, flew, and died in the Second World War as they defied expectations, overcame prejudices, and often outperformed their male counterparts. This series sheds light on some of the most perilous, courageous, and unwritten stories of the women who led the charge.

The Puzzle Lady – Saturdays, beginning 3/21, 8 PM

Meet Bakerbury’s newest and most famous resident--Cora Felton, AKA “The Puzzle Lady.” Cora’s eccentric, no-nonsense approach proves a perfect way to outwit the murderers, con men, and corrupt officials that stand in her way.

Coronation Girls – Sunday, 3/22, 7 PM

In May 1953, 50 girls from rural communities across Canada set sail on the Empress of France to witness the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. The experience transforms them instantly and forever. Seventy years later and fueled by friendship, they relive the odyssey and return for a surprise meeting with her son, King Charles III.

Call The Midwife, Season 15 – Sundays, beginning 3/22, 8 PM

Season 15 is set in 1971, following the midwives of Nonnatus House as they navigate the dawn of a new era featuring the Women’s Liberation movement, major NHS restructuring, and modernization. The eight-episode series explores shifting social roles, high-tech medical cases, and the potential transition to official NHS uniforms.

The Forsytes on Masterpiece – Sundays, beginning 3/22, 9 PM

The lives, loves, trials, and triumphs of a wealthy late Victorian stockbroking family, whose generations are torn between tradition and self-sacrifice versus personal happiness and the pursuit of love.

The Count of Monte Cristo on Masterpiece – Sundays, beginning 3/22, 10 PM

Sam Claflin stars as Edmond Dantes, a nineteen-year-old sailor who, when falsely accused of treason, is imprisoned without trial in a grim island fortress off Marseille, France. After many years of captivity, Dantes finally escapes and discovers treasure, making him one of the richest men in the world. Under the identity of the Count of Monte Cristo, he plans to take revenge on those who wrongly accused him.

Discovering New York Suffrage Stories – Tuesday, 3/24, 10 PM

In New York State, the epicenter for reform in the mid 1800’s, the suffrage movement’s success depended on many women, but today, several of their stories are absent from history. Meet a few of the diverse suffragists in this NY Emmy-nominated documentary who tirelessly navigated issues of religious intolerance, sexism, politics, and racism as they fought for the vote and for women’s equality.

Connie: The Powers and Possibilities of Community Engagement – Tuesday, 3/24, 10:30 PM

This documentary is about the remarkable life and work of Buffalo-based activist, women’s advocate, and inspirational community leader Lee Constance “Connie” Bowles Eve. Her work for women, especially incarcerated women and their children, is nationally celebrated. The organization she founded, Women for Human Rights and Dignity, provided the largest and most comprehensive alternative to incarceration.

Friday Night Lights Spotlight – Friday, 3/27, 7:30 PM

A deep dive into what makes the local high school sports scene special. Hosted by Associate Producer Jack Kreuzer.

Ice Mermaid: Cold Resolve – Friday, 3/27, 9 PM

Follow the inspiring journey of accomplished marathon swimmer Melissa Kegler, whose technical obesity leads her to push the boundaries of her sport. Believing her extra weight gives her an advantage in ice swimming, she attempts the seemingly impossible: becoming the first American swimmer to complete a sanctioned 2.5K ice swim without a wetsuit.

The (M) Factor 2: Before the Pause - Friday, 3/27, 10 PM

The film explores the often-overlooked years leading up to menopause. Perimenopause can begin in a woman's mid-30s and last up to a decade, yet it remains widely underdiagnosed and misunderstood.

Without Precedent: The Supreme Life of Rosalie Abella – Sunday, 3/28, 6:30 PM

Without Precedent chronicles Abella’s remarkable career advocating for the rights of women, people with disabilities, and visible minorities, along with the expected observations about compassion and social policy from talking heads like New Yorker journalist Adam Gopnik, Margaret Atwood, and several former Canadian prime ministers.

Henry David Thoreau (episodes 101 & 102) – Monday, 3/30, 9 & 10 PM

Henry David Thoreau (episode 103) – Tuesday, 3/31, 9 PM

HENRY DAVID THOREAU examines the life and work of the 19th-century writer in the context of antebellum New England and the larger United States, as well as through the universal themes he focused on in his writings: an individual’s relationship to the state, how to live an authentic life, our connection to nature, and the impact of race on American life. Set against the political and social tensions of the mid-19th century, the film traces Thoreau’s journey from his early days in Concord, Massachusetts, to his deep engagement with the moral crises of his time, including industrialization, slavery, war, and environmental degradation. Through his essays, journals, and landmark works such as Walden and Civil Disobedience, he became an inspiration for generations of writers, thinkers, and activists.

