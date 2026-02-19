Upcoming Local Shows for 2/20 - 2/25

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!

Friday, February 20



Saturday, February 21



Monday, February 23



PONY, Star 99, and Boy Jr. at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 8 PM

Wednesday, February 25

