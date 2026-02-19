Upcoming Local Shows for 2/20 - 2/25
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, February 20
- Sally Schaefer & Tyler Bagwell at Eugene V. Debs Hall in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- The Cross Sea Album Release with Praises, Isla Craig, and Catholic Wilt at The Baby G in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- Brass & Burlesque ft. Folkfaces, DiTrani Brothers, The Stripteasers, and 12/8 Path Band at The Cave in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
- PA Line at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 10 PM
Saturday, February 21
- BTPM Classical Presents Honoring the Spiritual at Mount Aaron Missionary Baptist Church in Buffalo, NY // 2 PM
- SNOW JAM ft. Grosh, Letter to Elise, Johnny Hart and the Mess, Tsavo Highway, and Pocketship at the Buffalo Irish Center in Buffalo, NY // 6:30 PM
- Tough Old Bird at Duende in Silo City in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- 15 Years of Steak & Cake Records at ZUZU in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Ichi-Bons with Fuzz Vultures at Monarch Tavern in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- Ten Cent Howl at Sportsmens Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Monday, February 23
- PONY, Star 99, and Boy Jr. at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
Wednesday, February 25
- Tyler Westcott & Dr. Jazz at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM