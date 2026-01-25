The Scene Playlist for Jan. 25

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. ”Out” - Lost Faculty // Hamilton, ON

Lost Faculty’s music features an “unflinching blend of guitar-driven intensity, post punk edge, and cathartic alt rock… channeling both the restless spirit of their Hamilton roots and the timeless pull of loud guitars played without a net.” This song is their latest single and from their yet-to-be-released debut album, which will be out later this year.

Instagram

2. ”Wishing Season” - Ormolu // Buffalo, NY

Ormolu’s earliest days can be traced back to 2019, where they formed while students at the University at Buffalo, but their current line-up fell into place in 2023. Their debut album, Dirty Dishes, is an homage to their former band name.

Instagram

3. “You Can’t Make Me Dance” - Gatto Black // Buffalo, NY

Gatto Black’s killer album Sky Is Blue was one of the most talked about releases of 2025, and now you’ll have the chance to see it performed live at the band’s album release show at Mohawk Place on Saturday, Jan. 31. Also on the bill are Del Paxton, Sostre!, and Thought Trials.

Instagram

4. “See the Sun” - Adelaide and TK Lipps // Buffalo, NY

While scrolling recently, I came across a teaser for TK Lipps’ new podcast In the Gulch , and my first thought was “wow, what a cool idea!” The podcast tracks the creation of a song “from slop to drop,” featuring Buffalo-based singer/songwriters invited by TK to write and record with him while chatting about their process along the way. The first episode is out now, as is this single that came from the collaboration with the podcast’s debut guest, Adelaide.

Instagram

5. “Bits & Pieces” - Droids Osaka // Hamilton, ON

This is the latest single from Droids Osaka’s brand new album, Closer to the Credit Roll, which comes out Friday, Jan. 30. You can celebrate with the band in person at their album release show happening at Ooey Gooey’s in Hamilton that same evening.

Instagram

6. “Barren” - Ian McCuen // Buffalo, NY

If you caught my interview with Ian in November, you may remember that they are known for their sprawling albums, typically releasing 20+ songs at a time. Their latest effort, After I Descend from the Sky, Before I Return to the Dirt, is a reflection on the beginnings of a relationship, as well as the final record in a four-album cycle that Ian embarked on in 2022. You can catch them live opening for Sweet Petunia on Thursday, Jan. 28, at the Ninth Ward here in Buffalo.

Instagram

7. “Phantom Lover” - Dover Lynn Fox // Toronto, ON

Dover Lynn Fox is said to write songs inspired by “stories about life’s hardships and victories,” as well as the natural world. I think it’s easy to hear how nature is this artist’s muse: not only does she literally sing of “water and air,” but you can feel the elements in her emotive vocal performance and dreamy instrumentals.

Instagram

8. “Wake Up” - Roger Bryan & the Orphans // Buffalo, NY

There was a recent trend of reflecting back on 2016, and in the process of looking at some of my own photos, I couldn’t help but play the same question on repeat in my mind: “How was this ten years ago?” But forget ten years - Roger Bryan and the Orphans have been around for over twenty. It’s a true testament to this band’s talent, drive, and stamina that they’ve continued to make music (really good music, at that), and I hear they’re working on more. Check them out on Saturday, Jan. 31, at the Lounge at Revolution Gallery in Buffalo.

Instagram

9. “Got Hit / Got Cut” - SeaDaisy // Toronto, ON

SeaDaisy is the solo project of Caitlin Dacey, who some may recognize from her days in the Toronto band Bella Clava. Her songs are a “fuzz-soaked fusion of garage grit, grunge intensity, and classic rock melody.” This track in particular reminds me a lot of the Liz Phair of the early 2000’s - I dig it.

Instagram

10. “Leadbelly Lament” - Professor Don Anonymous // Rochester, NY

Don Anonymous chose to add “Professor” to his stage name after he began studying under the tutelage of Charles Jaffe, a keyboardist known for his work in The Colorblind James Experience. His music “explores media and how it shapes the perceptions of reality,” but when I first read his entry in the submission form, it was the album title that caught my attention: My Humble Vanity Project . Hilarious, and if you’re a fellow artist, blushingly relatable.

Instagram

11. “Look Around You” - Candace & Michael // Whitby, ON

Candace & Michael have made some pretty big strides in their music careers over the years, achieving millions of streams across platforms and achieving placements in TV shows and movies. This is the second single from their upcoming album, a record that is due out later this year.

Instagram

12. “Did Ya Ever” - Birthday Squirrel // Scarborough, ON

Birthday Squirrel’s Mike Frolick is “rumored to have gone mad in the Canadian wilderness,” living in the branches of a white pine tree and subsisting on nothing but a diet of bark and Cajun lime jerky for weeks at a time. He also enjoys grilled cheese and has watched all seven seasons of Gilmore Girls (we have that in common). Catch Birthday Squirrel’s Album Release Show at the Monarch Tavern in Toronto on Thursday, Jan. 29.

Instagram

13. “Only One” - theCrates // Toronto, ON

theCrates approached their new album in an unconventional way, tackling one song at a time and releasing them as singles. This is their eleventh, and final, installment of the record, aptly titled Things We’ve Done.

Instagram

14. “Moonlight” - Vincent James Mastrantonio // Buffalo, NY

It’s safe to say that we don’t receive many submissions of vampire metal operas to the show, so Vincent James Mastrantonio automatically stood out. Furthermore, he’s an incredible musician (you may have seen his band, The Vincent James Explosion, play at Kleinhan’s last year) who has been around the Buffalo music scene for years, and he produced, wrote, and even created a comic book for this album. You can catch the Album Release Show for Eternity at The Caz in Buffalo on Friday, Jan. 30.

Facebook