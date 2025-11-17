Buffalo's Ian McCuen is as prolific as they come. The singer/songwriter has been penning solo songs for the past 8 years, and in that time has released two EPs and eight albums, including their latest effort After I Descend From the Sky, Before I Return to the Dirt. The album's release will be celebrated with a show at Mohawk Place on Friday, November 21st featuring Adelaide and Matches Laces.

Chelsea O. sat down with Ian to talk about their record release cycles, putting out albums that contain upwards of 20 songs in an era of TikTok sounds, the autobiographical nature of their songwriting, and more.