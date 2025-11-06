“Brave Spaces” Celebrates LGBTQ+ Triumphs

PBS Digital Studios presents “Brave Spaces” a new YouTube series on the PBS Voices channel. The show, which launched May 2, is an eight-part video series that shares LGBTQ+ stories of triumph, transformation, and celebration.

Produced by Buffalo Toronto Public Media (WNED PBS) and hosted by model, writer, and trans educator Devin-Norelle (ze/zim/zis), “Brave Spaces” takes audiences on a journey into LGBTQ+ communities to highlight brave individuals and groups shattering barriers and claiming their own spaces. From Queer-friendly book clubs exploring the power of literacy to reverse the effects of oppression, to a bowling league that has saved lives for decades, and what it’s like to be trans while hiking the Continental Divide Trail from Mexico to Canada, Devin-Norelle explores the past and present of communities that have coalesced amidst persecution.

“I'm thrilled to work in collaboration with PBS to portray stories that are culturally relevant and historically accurate," said host Devin-Norelle. “The stories in this series are raw, fun, and radical, but also tender and relatable. This visibility is needed more than ever, to uplift a community subjected to constant persecution, and more importantly, to combat decades of misinformation about the Queer and Trans people across the nation.”

“LGBTQ+ individuals and communities have always been an important part of America’s story anytime we talk about who’s breaking down barriers for human rights, inclusivity, and equality,” said Maribel Lopez, Head of PBS Digital Studios. “This series will bring important topics of conversation to the PBS Voices channel, amplifying stories and voices that need to be heard.”

Visit PBS Voices to watch the “Brave Spaces” trailer and the first three episodes and subscribe so you don’t miss the rest of the season. Additional content related to all PBS Digital Studios series, including “Brave Spaces” can be found across PBS Digital Studios on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

# # #

About Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Buffalo Toronto Public Media engages with our communities through exploration and entertainment –everywhere. Our member-supported services include WNED PBS, WBFO (NPR) (88.7 in Buffalo, 91.3 in Olean, 88.1 in Jamestown), WNED Classical (94.5 in Buffalo, 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown), WBFO The Bridge (88.7 HD2 and 94.5 HD2 in Buffalo), WNED Create, and WNED PBS KIDS. WNED PBS is also a national producer of award-winning documentaries. Additional information about Buffalo Toronto Public Media can be found at wned.org.