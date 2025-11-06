Bader Promoted to Vice President of Original Content Creation for BTPM

After 26 years of producing high-quality documentaries and spearheading local content for Buffalo Toronto Public Media, Lynne Bader has been named the Vice President of Original Content Creation for the public media organization that has been rapidly expanding into digital content. Bader has served as executive producer for the past two years and as a director and senior producer for the public broadcasting organization since 1997. This promotion places Bader at the helm of all original non-news content created by the organization, including television programs, YouTube content, podcasts, and digital series.

“Lynne has the creativity and the fire to keep Buffalo Toronto Public Media evolving, bringing content to everywhere our audiences consume video and audio whether it’s on broadcast television or Instagram Reels,” said Tom Calderone, President & CEO of BTPM. “She’s been a leader for projects like the relaunch of the BTPM YouTube channel, the WBFO The Bridge Tiny Stage Concerts, the “Kleinhans' Gift to Buffalo” documentary, and the PBS digital series “Brave Spaces,” all of which have been incredibly successful and are carving the path for our bigger digital future.”

Bader’s new role aims to focus on the pipeline of original content, including video from the radio and audio services within the organization. She holds a BA from Southeast Missouri State University, studied at the Specs Howard School of Broadcast Arts in Southfield, MI, worked as a television director at KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau, MO, and as a director and technical director at WROC-TV in Rochester, NY. She has been a senior producer and director at WNED PBS for more than 20 years and has produced or directed more than 100 local, regional, and national productions for WNED. Bader is also a frequent voiceover talent and on-air talent for the organization’s television and radio stations.

