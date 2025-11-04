WBFO’s Friday Night Lights: Your Source for High School Football

Are you ready for a game-changer? Western New York Athletics has teamed up with Buffalo Toronto Public Media to bring you the audio streaming of all the best high school football action LIVE every Friday night on WBFO all season long.

Starting in September, WBFO will become your source for important Western New York high school football games. Western New York has become a force in high school football as the Bennett Tigers have made annual visits to the NYSPHSAA Football Championship. The team brought back the state title in the AA football final in 2023.

“We’re thrilled to expand our media into a new field,” said CEO of Buffalo Toronto Public Media Tom Calderone, “and to give a platform to this sport during such an exciting time for our community.”

Listen live to WBFO’s Friday Night Lights every Friday at 7 pm as our region’s top-tier teams take the field on 88.7, wbfo.org, on the WBFO app, or ask your smart speaker.

You can check out this season’s schedule below:

9/1 Williamsville East at Sweet Home

9/8 Bennett at McKinley

9/15 West Seneca East at South Park

9/22 Orchard Park at Lancaster

9/29 Lancaster at Bennett

10/6 Lancaster at Jamestown

10/13 Bennett at Jamestown

10/20 South Park at Health Sciences

Friday Night Lights is made possible by our members and by Great Erie Federal Credit Union.

