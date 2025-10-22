SENIOR PROM RETURNS!

BTPM's Unforgettable Evening for Older Adults is Back

Back by popular demand, Buffalo Toronto Public Media (BTPM) is rolling out the red carpet this November for Senior Prom! BTPM Senior Prom is presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and is a FREE event is designed specifically for a senior audience and is set to take place on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 4 to 7 pm at BTPM Studios, 140 Lower Terrace, Downtown Buffalo. The building and event offer ADA accessible entrances with free parking in the adjacent lot off Charles Street.

Senior Prom promises to be a night filled with golden memories. Mingle with others, dance to your favorite tunes from the 1950s, 60s, and 70s, capture the moment in our photo booth, and nourish yourself with delicious food.

This FREE event gives our community’s older adults a chance to shine.

Event Details

What: Senior Prom

When: Saturday, Nov. 2, 4 – 7 pm

Where: Buffalo Toronto Public Media studios

Address: 140 Lower Terrace, Buffalo. Free parking in BTPM lot off Charles Street

Admission: RSVP or call 716-845-7000 x0

