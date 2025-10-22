POISONED GROUND PREMIERE

Documentary Revisits the Tragedy at Love Canal

“Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy at Love Canal,” a new documentary from PBS’s American Experience, tells the dramatic and inspiring story of the ordinary women who fought against overwhelming odds for the health and safety of their families. Love Canal was one of the largest and most impactful public health and environmental crises in American history. In the late 1970s, residents of Love Canal, a working-class neighborhood in Niagara Falls, discovered that their homes, schools and playgrounds were built on top of a former chemical waste dump, which was now leaking toxic substances and wreaking havoc on their health.

Be the first to see a 40-minute preview of the film during a special screening event hosted by Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Wednesday, April 10, from 6 to 7:30 pm. The free event includes a live panel discussion featuring American Experience executive producer Cameo George and the film’s director Jamila Ephron. Free parking is available in the BTPM parking lot. Registration is required and more information can be found at wned.org/events or by clicking here.

The battle for justice was led mostly by women, including powerful advocate Lois Gibbs and biologist and cancer researcher Beverly Paigen, whose toxic waste studies were instrumental in getting homeowners resettled.

Through interviews with many of the extraordinary housewives turned activists, the film shows how they challenged those in power, forced America to reckon with the human cost of unregulated industry, and created a grassroots movement that galvanized the landmark Superfund Bill.

Watch the film on Monday, April 22, at 9 pm on WNED PBS.

