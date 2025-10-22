BTPM’s Dedication to Community Wins Out

BTPM's SVP and WBFO Honored in September

The Buffalo Toronto Public Media team has been on a winning streak this fall. In September, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer Sylvia Bennett was honored by Buffalo Business First, and WBFO was recognized for its excellence in broadcasting by the New York State Broadcasters Association (NYSBA).

Buffalo Business First honors women of influence annually who are making their mark in business in Western New York’s community. The 18th annual Women of Influence awards recently recognized the business acumen and community spirit of 25 Western New York women. Among them was Sylvia Bennett, Senior Vice President & Chief Development Officer, at Buffalo Toronto Public Media, for being a community supporter.

Additionally, the WBFO team was honored by the New York State Broadcaster’s Association. The team took home the Outstanding Spot News award for the article “DOJ Seeks Death Penalty for Tops Massacre Gunman.” WBFO was nominated alongside several accomplished radio stations across the state.

BTPM's Sylvia Bennett accepting her Women of Influence honor from Buffalo Business First.

