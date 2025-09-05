Current season opens in advance of Curtain Up! (September 19): GODSPELL at Ujima, DREAMGIRLS at 710, Tom Dudzik's three short plays at Desiderio's, THE COTTAGE at The Alleway, a mixed-up historical fiction called OR at Irish Classical, and THE LAST CROISSANT with BUA at the Compass PAC. Click through to see complete listings.

This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about the current season opening well in advance of Curtain Up! (this year Friday, September 19). There's GODSPELL at Ujima Co., DREAMGIRLS (SaxonAnsari Productions), Tom Dudziks three short plays at Desiderio's in Cheektowaga, THE COTTAGE (a farce) at The Alleway, and a modern play, an historical fiction about the 1660s Restoration playwright Aphra Behn, and THE LAST CROISSANT with BUA at the Compass PAC. Click through to see complete listings of what's on stage below!

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then OPENINGS NEXT WEEK or MONTH. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSINGS: No closings

OPENINGS:

GODSPELL, music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz with book by John-Michael Tebelak, directed by Tioga Simpson. 9/5 - 9/19 Thu-Fri-Sat 7:30, Sun 4:00 presented by Ujima Co. Inc. 429 Plymouth Ave, Suite 2, Buffalo NY 14213

716-322-5178 ujimacoinc.org

GODSPELL PUBLICITY BLURB:

Ujima opens its 47th season with the iconic musical Godspell by John-Michael Tebelak, featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. This uplifting production brings together an eclectic group of individuals to tell timeless parables through song, dance, and joy. With its message of hope and unity, Godspell promises to be a joyous celebration of faith, love, and community. Ujima is proud to present this production because of its deep connection to the ideals of collective responsibility and the belief that one person's kindness and service can uplift all. In a time when we need unity more than ever, Godspell reaffirms the power of community and shared humanity.

_____

THE COTTAGE, a brand-new old-fashioned British Farce, 9/10-27 presented by the Alleyway Theatre, 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202 716-852-2600 alleyway.com

COTTAGE PUBLICITY BLURB: Set in a lavish English country estate in 1923, THE COTTAGE is a wildly entertaining and outrageously funny romantic farce where secrets fly, alliances shift, and passions ignite as Sylvia boldly exposes her year-long affair to both her husband and her lover’s wife. With sharp wit, unexpected twists—including a potentially murderous plot—and a dazzling mix of sex, betrayal, and laughter, this modern twist on a classic British comedy takes you on a rollercoaster of love, identity, and fate that will keep you laughing and gasping until the final curtain. Director David E. Shane leads some of Buffalo's most zany performers in this laugh out loud romp.

_____

DREAMGIRLS, Book and Lyrics by Tom Eyen; Music by Henry Krieger. 9/10 - 28 presented by AnsariSaxon Productions on stage at Shea's 710 Theatre (Main St. at Tupper) 716-847-0850 sheas.org

DREAMGIRLS PUBLICITY BLURB: Inspired by Motown and R&B legends of the 1960s-70s, DREAMGIRLS is more than a musical — it’s a celebration of Black womanhood, excellence, and the pursuit of the American Dream. This story reflects the journey of becoming – from artist to entrepreneur, from overlooked to unstoppable. It captures the complexity of surviving in America while daring to thrive in business, love, and identity. Through music, movement, and heart, we follow the Dreamettes as they navigate ambition, betrayal, joy, and liberation. Original Broadway Production Directed, Produced, and Choreographed by Buffalo's Michael Bennett (who has a star in the "Plaza of the Stars" outside of the venue). AnsariSaxon Productions is a Buffalo-based professional production company founded in 2025 by Naila Ansari Carbonell Catilo and Karen Saxon. The company focuses on creating high-caliber works through bold storytelling and a commitment to artistic excellence, innovation, and community collaboration. They partnered with Shea's Performing Arts Center to produce the musical Dreamgirls in September 2025.

_____

OR, a play by Liz Duffy Adams, directed by Keelie A. Sheridan, starring Alexandria Watts, Ryan Cupello, and Anna Fernandez. 9/12 - 28 Thur-Fri-Sat 7:30pm, Sat-Sun Matinees at 2:00. Presented by Irish Classical Theatre Company (ICTC) 716-853-4282 irishclassical.com

OR PUBLICITY BLURB: London. A debtor’s prison and a rented parlor in a lodging house. The play is set in the Restoration period, but echoes between the late 1660s, the late 1960s, and the present. Sprung from debtors’ prison after a disastrous overseas mission, Aphra Behn is desperate to get out of the spy trade. She has a shot at a production at one of only two London theatre companies if she can finish her play by morning. But she’s thwarted by interruptions from sudden new love, actress Nell Gwynne; complicated royal love, King Charles II; and very dodgy ex-love, double-agent William Scot - who may be in on a plot to murder the king. Can Aphra save Charles’ life, win William a pardon, resist Nell’s charms, and launch her career, all in one night? Against a background of a long drawn-out war and a counterculture of free love and pastoral lyricism, the 1660s look a lot like the 1960s in this neo-Restoration comedy about “the female Shakespeare. Run Time: Approximately 90-minutes. No intermission.

_____

THE BOOK OF WILL, a play by Lauren Gunderson, directed by John Hurley, starring David Marciniak, Gregory Gjurich, Peter Palmisano, Rebecca Elkin, Lisa Ludwig, Jeremy Kreuzer, Amanda Funiciello, Jake Hayes, Isaiah Brown, Norm Sham, Melinda Capeles, and David Lundy. 9/19-10/19 Thu-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00. A Co-Production with Shakespeare in Delaware Park celebrating their 50th Anniversary. Presented by Road Less Traveled Productions, on stage at 456 Main Street, Buffalo 716.629.3069 roadlesstraveledproductions.org

THE BOOK OF WILL PUBLICITY BLURB: Without William Shakespeare, we wouldn’t have literary masterpieces like Romeo and Juliet. But without Henry Condell and John Heminges, we would have lost half of Shakespeare’s plays forever! After the death of their friend and mentor, the two actors are determined to compile the First Folio and preserve the words that shaped their lives. They’ll just have to borrow, beg, and band together to get it done. Amidst the noise and color of Elizabethan London, The Book of Will finds an unforgettable true story of love, loss, and laughter, and sheds new light on a man you may think you know.

_____

TOM DUDZIK'S SHORTS, three short plays by Tom Dudzik, directed by Jay Desiderio. 9/10 - 10/19 presented by Desiderio's Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's Italian Grille 204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga, NY, (716) 395-3207 mybobbyjs.com

DUDZIK'S SHORTS PUBLICITY BLURB: 3 short plays by the author of OVER THE TAVERN, they are: BETWEEN THE LINES, ON THE ROAD WITH HENRY THE HORSE, and THERE'S NO BUSINESS

_____

OPENING LATER IN SEPTEMBER:

PAGLIACCI, an opera by Ruggero Leoncavallo, directed by Brent Weber, conducted by Matt Marco, starring Jordan Weatherston Pitts as "Canio," and Andrea Bickford as "Nedda." Friday 9/26 at 7:00, Sunday 9/28 at 2:30.

Presented by Buffalo Opera Unlimited, on stage at Rockwell Hall Performing Arts Center on the Buffalo State University campus, 1300 Elmwood Avenue

Buffalo, NY 14222 716.878.3005 contact rhpac@buffalostate.edu

PAGLIACCI PUBLICITY BLURB: Pagliacci, a staple of the Italian verismo tradition opens Buffalo Opera Unlimited’s 40th anniversary season. The opera is a larger-than-life story of love, jealousy, and betrayal set within a Commedia dell'arte circus troupe, where painted smiles and bright costumes mask infidelity. The lead clown, Canio, is consumed by jealousy when he suspects his wife, Nedda, of having an affair. The line between on-stage and off-stage drama is blurred, ultimately leading to a tragic climax.

Based on an actual crime, Pagliacci features a leading tenor role considered one of the most challenging, given the wide range of moods the character displays, shifting from manic humor to murderous rage. Buffalo native Jordan Weatherston Pitts returns home to perform the lead role of Tonio. Pitts is joined by Andrea Bickford as Nedda (Metropolitan Opera National Council District Auditions winner), Joshua Conyers as Tonio (Eastman School of Music faculty), and Andrew George as Beppe, making his BOU debut. Brent Weber (Fredonia School of Music) directs and Matt Marco (BOU Artistic Director) conducts the full orchestra and chorus.

Sung in Italian with projected English translation, the performance will run approximately 100 minutes with one intermission.

_____

THE GAME OF LOVE AND CHANCE, a play by Pierre Carlet de Marivaux, translated by Stephen Wadsworth, directed by Chris Hatch. 9/19 - 10/11 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sat 2:30. Presented by D'Youville University's Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201 716-829-7668 kavinokytheatre.com

THE GAME OF LOVE AND CHANCE PUBLICITY BLURB: “We’ll see whether she manages to find her way out of her own plot.” – Orgon / “It is a plot that cannot fail to amuse us.” - Mario

All’s fair in love and war—or so the saying goes. But once the games begin will the high-spirited socialite Silvia and her well-suited suitor Dorante feel the same? Masks, mischief, and mayhem abound in this witty romantic comedy where the paupers become the privileged and the privileged become the paupers—and everyone becomes a player in the hilariously heartwarming Game of Love and Chance. Run Time: Approx. 2 hrs, including one intermission.

_____

THE LAST CROISSANT, a play by Veronica Tijoe, directed by Jason Francey. 9/12 - 26 Wed-Thu-Fri at 7:30, Sat at 5:00 Presented by Buffalo United Artists (BUA) at Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, buffalounitedartists.org

LAST CROISSANT PUBLICITY BLURB: THE LAST CROISSANT by Veronica Tjioe is a whimsical, darkly humorous camping farce that blends magical realism with social satire. Set in a single, cramped campsite, the play follows three sets of campers—each grappling with personal crises and eccentric quirks—as they navigate mysterious happenings in the woods.

_____

CONTINUING (in alphabetical order):

ANYTHING GOES, a musical by Cole Porter, directed and choreographed by Kimberley Rampersad. 5/2 - 10/4 presented by The Shaw Festival in repertory at the Festival Theatre, 10 Queen’s Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, L0S 1J0. shawfest.com 1-800-511-SHAW

ANYTHING GOES PUBLICITY BLURB: Set sail on the S.S. American! This dazzling production breathes new life into Cole Porter’s timeless tale of romance, intrigue and high-seas hijinks. Follow the delightful antics of Reno Sweeney, a spirited nightclub singer, as she navigates love triangles, mistaken identities and comical misunderstandings on a transatlantic voyage. Featuring beloved songs like “It’s De-Lovely,” “You’re the Top,” and the showstopping title number “Anything Goes,” this fresh revival brims with spectacular dance numbers and non-stop laughter. Approximate run time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission.

_____

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY, by Pearl Cleage, directed by Kimberley Rampersad, starring Mary Antonini, JJ Gerber, Virginia Griffith, Allan Louis, and Stewart Adam McKinsy. 8/2 - 10/4 presented by The Shaw Festival in the Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre, 10 Queen’s Parade, Box 774, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, L0S 1J0, Canada 1-800-511-SHAW or visit shawfest.com for dates and times.

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY PUBLICITY BLURB: New York City, 1930. Angel, a struggling singer who has recently been fired from her gig at the Cotton Club, and her friends try to hold fast to their dreams amid social upheaval in Pearl Cleage’s stunning Blues for an Alabama Sky. This exhilarating drama follows five richly drawn characters as they grapple with love, loss and ambition. It is a dynamic story of hardship and lost hopes that captures the true essence of Harlem during that transformative era. MATURE CONTENT, Ages 14+

_____

DEAR LIAR, a play by Jerome Kilty, adapted from the correspondence between Bernard Shaw and Mrs Patrick Campbell, presented by The Shaw Festival in repertory in the Spiegeltent, 10 Queen’s Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, L0S 1J0. shawfest.com 1-800-511-SHAW

DEAR LIAR PUBLICITY BLURB: Bernard Shaw was besotted with — and infuriated by — the great actress Stella Tanner, better known by her stage name, Mrs Patrick Campbell. This witty and moving two-hander follows their long-lasting relationship through the letters they wrote one another and some of the scenes that Shaw wrote for his Stella. Discover a world of jousting wits, hidden longings and shared pain as two great artists find, lose and find each other again over the course of a life in the theatre. Approximate run time: 2 hours, including one intermission.

_____

GNIT, a play by Will Eno, "a fearless take on ht epeerless Peer Gynt," directed by Tim Carroll, 6/19 - 10/4 presented by The Shaw Festival in the Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre, 10 Queen’s Parade, Box 774, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, L0S 1J0, Canada 1-800-511-SHAW or visit shawfest.com for dates and times.

GNIT PUBLICITY BLURB: From the author of our 2017 smash hit Middletown. Watch closely as Peter Gnit, a funny-enough but so-so specimen of humanity, makes a lifetime of bad decisions, on the search for his True Self, which is disintegrating while he searches. A rollicking and very cautionary tale about, among other things, how the opposite of love is laziness. Gnit is a faithful, unfaithful and wilfully American reading of Henrik Ibsen’s Peer Gynt, a 19th century Norwegian play which is famous for all the wrong reasons, written by Will Eno, who has never been to Norway.

_____

MAJOR BARBARA, a play by G. Bernard Shaw, directed by Peter Hinton-Davis. 6/1 - 10/5 . Presented by The Shaw Festival in repertory at the Royal George Theatre, 85 Queen St, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0. shawfest.com 1-800-511-SHAW

MAJOR BARBARA PUBLICITY BLURB: Idealism and reality crash headlong into each other in Bernard Shaw’s Major Barbara. Barbara Undershaft could not be more different from her estranged father: she is a Salvation Army officer, he a wealthy arms manufacturer. As their worlds collide, she finds all her beliefs about wealth, poverty and redemption tested to the breaking point. More provocative than ever, this play raises questions of justice, morality and the truth of human nature, all with Shaw’s inimitable wit and incisive dialogue.

_____

MURDER ON THE LAKE, A Spontaneous Theatre creation by Rebecca Northan and Bruce Horak, directed by Rebecca Northan. 7/26 -10/4 Presented by The Shaw Festival in repertory at the Royal George Theatre, 85 Queen St, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0. shawfest.com 1-800-511-SHAW

MURDER ON THE LAKE PUBLICITY BLURB:

One dark and stormy night. One unsolved murder. One audience-member-turned-detective … Niagara-on-the-Lake has been rocked by a mysterious death at a historic bed & breakfast. Was it an accident? Suicide? Or … MURDER?! Each night, one intrepid audience member is invited on stage to go undercover and help law enforcement ferret out means, opportunity and motive in a cold case that has locals spooked, tourists trepidatious and police utterly baffled. This skillfully crafted whodunit has multiple suspects, a myriad of red herrings and only ONE right answer! Whether you fancy yourself an amateur detective or prefer to stay in your seat, Murder-on-the-Lake is for you!

_____

ONCE IN MY LIFETIME: A BUFFALO FOOTBALL FANTASY, play by Donna Hoke, directed by Victoria Pérez, starring local favorites Steve Brachmann, Michael J. Galante, Devin Klumpp, Nick Lama, Pamela Rose Mangus, Jon May, Smirna Mercedes, Johnny Rowe, Melanie Stang, and John Vines. 8/21 - 9/5 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30 Note: Sat 8/23 at 5:00 with a pre-season watch party to follow, Sat 8/30 and 9/6 additional matinées at 2:30 pm. Presented by the Lancaster Opera House 21 Central Avenue Lancaster, NY 14086 (716) 683-1776 lancasteropera.org

ONCE IN MY LIFETIME PUBLICITY BLURB: In this homegrown comedy from internationally produced playwright Donna Hoke, fans gather at the downtrodden Miracle Bar where they discover that—for one unforgettable night—the impossible happens when they believe it can. Join bar owner Lyn, aspiring magician Ethan, estranged friends George and Al, reluctantly retired P.T., his football-hating wife Belinda Sue, and bartender Ty for a funny, heartfelt, and inspiring evening that captures everything fans cherish about those sacred Sunday afternoons—along with the hope that fuels every season. This uplifting play is for anyone who dares to believe in community, in never giving up on what you want—and in miracles.

_____

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE, a play based on the novel by C.S. Lewis, co-adapted for the stage by Selma Dimitrijevic and Tim Carroll, directed by Selma Dimitrijevic. 4/9 - 10/4 presented by The Shaw Festival in repertory in the Festival Theatre, 10 Queen’s Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, L0S 1J0. shawfest.com 1-800-511-SHAW

Note: pre-show Workshop available Come on an adventure in this exciting workshop for children and families offered prior to every performance. $10

PUBLICITY BLURB: Narnia returns! Step through the wardrobe and enter a magical world. Guided by the noble lion Aslan, four children – Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy – embark on a quest to free this enchanted land from the White Witch’s icy grip and restore peace to the kingdom. Filled with breathtaking battles, mythical creatures and unforgettable characters, this new adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ classic will delight the whole family. It’s a story about imagination, loyalty and what it takes to be a real hero. Approximate run time: 2 hours and 15 minutes, including one intermission. Age Recommendation: Age 8+

_____

TONS OF MONEY, a farce by Will Evans and "Valentine," directed by Eda Holmes. 4/11 - 10/5 presented by The Shaw Festival in repertory at the Royal George Theatre, 85 Queen St, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0. shawfest.com 1-800-511-SHAW

TONS OF MONEY PUBLICITY BLURB: Side-splitting comedy, anyone? Failed inventor Aubrey Allington devises a cunning scheme to escape the clutches of his creditors: he will fake his own death and assume the identity of his long-lost cousin, thereby inheriting — you guessed it — tons of money. What could possibly go wrong? This classic British farce is a madcap delight that will have you in stitches from start to finish. Approximate run time: 2 hours and 15 minutes, including one intermission.

_____

WAIT UNTIL DARK, a thriller, by Frederick Knott, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, directed by Sanjay Talwar, 6/25-10/5. Presented by The Shaw Festival on the Festival Theatre stage. 10 Queen’s Parade, Box 774, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, L0S 1J0, Canada 1-800-511-SHAW or visit shawfest.com for dates and times.

WAIT UNTIL DARK PUBLICITY BLURB: When most people plan something, no matter how clever they are … there’s always some little thing they overlook. Darkness and light face off in this suspense-filled thriller. In a New York apartment, the recently blinded Susan becomes the target of a ruthless gang of criminals. As night falls, she must use all her wits to survive in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse. Love a good mystery? This heart-stopping production is guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat.

_____

OPENING IN OCTOBER:

COME FROM AWAY by Irene Sankoff & David Hein, directed by Randall Kramer, music direction by Theresa Quinn. 10/23-11/9 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 3:00 and 8:00, Sun 2:00 presented by MusicalFare at Shea's 710 Theatre (710 Main Street, corner Tupper). (716) 839-8540 musicalfare.com

COME FROM AWAY PUBLICITY BLURB: The inspiring true story of 7,000 stranded airline passengers on 9/11 and the small town in Canada that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. An uplifting example of the very best of human nature.

_____

THE GIRL IN THE WASHROOM, a play by Bella Poynton, directed by Mike Doben, a collaboration between First Look Buffalo and Buffalo United Artists. 10/24-11/8 (8 performances) Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00, Sun 1:00 performed at the Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center, 705 Renaissance Drive, Williamsville, NY. firstlookbuffalo.com or zeffy.com

THE GIRL IN THE WASHROOM PUBLICITY bLURBE:

This haunting two-act drama spans decades and dimensions. In 1965, Daisy and Stanley flee a violent brawl and take refuge in a hotel room—only to confront eerie revelations and unexpected intimacy. Fast-forward to 2025: the same room now hosts Daphne and Sage, a ghost-hunting YouTube couple chasing viral fame. But as their night unfolds, the ghosts they seek begin to chase them back. The play explores themes of trauma, memory, and the cost of chasing spectacle over truth.

_____

URINETOWN, a musical by Mark Hollman, book by Greg Kotis, directed by Louis Colaicovo, music director Allan Paglia. 10/24-11/9 Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00 Presented by First Generation Theatre on stage at the Smith Theatre, Info (716) 508-SGT0 (7480) Tickets through Shea's. Visit sheas.com

PUBLICITY BLURB: URINETOWN is a hilarious musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, environmental collapse, privatization of natural resources, bureaucracy, municipal politics, and musical theatre itself! Hilariously funny and touchingly honest, Urinetown provides a fresh perspective on one of America’s greatest art forms.

=============================================================

SHEA'S BUFFALO 2025-2026 Five Star Bank Broadway shows include:

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, August 20-24, 2025, as a special subscriber add-on, part of the Gallagher Encore Specials for the 2025-2026 season

THE OUTSIDERS, September 17-23, 2025

THE NOTEBOOK, October 7-13, 2025

WICKED, November 12-30, 2025

‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL, Opening December 17, 2025

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, March 17-22, 2026

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, April 14-19, 2026

SUFFS, June 2-7-2026s

The Five Star Bank 2025-26 Broadway Season is presented by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Albert Nocciolino, and is sponsored locally by Five Star Bank, The Buffalo News, and WKBW-TV.

==========================================================

34th Annual Artie Awards

Sponsored by Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Presented June 9, 2025 at Asbury Hall, Buffalo, New York

Hosted by Anthony Chase, Curtis Lovell, and Amy Jakiel with Music Director Philip Farugia

2025 Artie Awards Winners

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

Dorian, Irish Classical Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Waitress, MusicalFare Theatre

EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY

Matthew LaChiusa, The Informer

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

David Lundy, Remember This

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Tracie Lane, Scenes from A Marriage

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Vanna Deux, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Maria Pedro, Waitress

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Gerald Ramsey, The African Company Presents Richard III

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Rebecca Elkin, The Loved Ones

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Kristopher Bartolomeo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Kelly Copps, The Producers

OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE

Caitlin Coleman, The Hung Man

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Mason Beggs, Dorian

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Susan Drozd, Waitress

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

The Hobbit, Theatre of Youth

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

Into the Woods, O'Connell & Company

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Eric Deeb Weaver, Newsies

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

Bridget Moriarty, The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

Dyan Burlingame, Shipwrecked!

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Ann R. Emo, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT

Emma Schimminger, Lighting, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Eileen Dugan

SPECIAL APPRECIATION AWARD

Buffalo Toronto Public Media

KATHARINE CORNELL AWARDS – honoring the work of visiting artists

Christie Baugher; composer, lyricist, and playwright; The Fitzgeralds of Saint Paul, Irish Classical Theatre Company

Derrian Brown, actor, William Barfee, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Second Generation Theatre

Kevin Zak, playwright, Kidman Carol, Alleyway Theatre