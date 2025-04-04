National Security Agency chief fired as Trump ousts another top military officer

The head of the National Security Agency, Gen. Timothy Haugh, and his deputy have been fired, according to two prominent Democrats in Congress.

This marks the latest dismissal of a top military officer by the Trump administration, and it came just hours after several staffers at the National Security Council at the White House also were ousted Thursday.

Haugh served for just over a year as director of the NSA, the spy agency that collects cyber intelligence around the world.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia and Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, the top Democrats on the Senate and House intelligence committees, issued late-night statements criticizing the firing of Gen. Haugh. Haugh's deputy, Wendy Noble, who's a civilian, was also removed from her post.

"It is astonishing that President Trump would fire the nonpartisan, experienced leader of the NSA while still failing to hold any member of his team accountable for leaking classified information on a commercial messaging app," Warner said on X. He was referring to the recent disclosure of U.S. attack plans in Yemen on the Signal app.

"I have known Gen. Haugh to be an honest and forthright leader who followed the law and put national security first — I fear those are precisely the qualities that could lead to his firing in this administration," said Himes. "The Intelligence Committee and the American people need an immediate explanation for this decision, which makes all of us less safe."

The NSA declined to comment and it was not clear why the two senior intelligence officials were fired.

However, far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, who met Trump on Wednesday, praised the dismissals at the NSA.

Without providing evidence, she claimed on X that Haugh and Noble "have been disloyal to President Trump. That is why they have been fired."

She went on to say, "As a Biden appointee, General Haugh had no place serving in the Trump admin given the fact that he was HAND PICKED by General [Mark] Milley, who was accused of committing treason by President Trump."

Milley was chairman of the joints chiefs until his retirement in 2023. In that role, he was responsible for recommending senior military leaders for open positions, as was the case when the previous NSA chief, Gen. Paul Nakasone, retired in 2023.

Loomer described Noble as "a Trump hater who was nominated by JOE BIDEN. Additionally, Wendy Noble spent her time at the NSA promoting DEI. Their firings are a blessing for the American people."

Trump acknowledged speaking with Loomer on Wednesday and said she made recommendations, though he said any personnel decisions were his own. "I listen to everybody and then I make a decision," the president said.

Since taking office in January, the Trump administration has dismissed several top military officers, including the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Gen. C.Q. Brown.



