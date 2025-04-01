WNED PBS Presents US Premiere of Coronation Girls

Experience an extraordinary journey through time with Coronation Girls, a heartfelt 90-minute documentary that retraces a unique moment in history. The film premieres on WNED PBS on Boxing Day (Dec. 26, 2024, at 8 pm), offering audiences in Western New York and Southern Ontario a poignant exploration of tradition, friendship, and transformation.

A Story About Being 17 Again

In the summer of 1953, 50 young women from rural Canada embarked on a once-in-a-lifetime journey to London for the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Sponsored by Garfield Weston, they sailed across the Atlantic aboard The Empress of France, eager to witness Princess Elizabeth ascend to the throne as their Queen.

Using rare archival footage, Coronation Girls begins with the excitement of their original journey, highlighting the youthful optimism and adventure of that summer. The film follows the women decades later as they reunite and return to London to retrace their steps, revisit iconic landmarks, and reflect on how the experience shaped their lives. Their emotional journey concludes at St. George’s Chapel, where they pay respects at Her Majesty’s final resting place, and a special visit to Buckingham Palace, culminating in an extraordinary private audience.

Award-winning Canadian filmmaker Douglas Arrowsmith brings his signature storytelling expertise to this intimate and nostalgic film. Produced by FeltFilm, Coronation Girls is a testament to enduring friendships, the resilience of the human spirit, and the lasting impact of shared history.

WNED PBS Broadcast Dates:

Dec. 26, 2024, at 8 pm EST

Dec. 27, 2024, at 3 pm EST

Dec. 28, 2024, at 5 pm EST

# # #

About FeltFilm

“From punk rock to royalty” FeltFilm chases narratives that raise the perennial questions about character: How we make ourselves at the risk of losing ourselves. The set of human emotions these quests spark are the core elements to our films. Founded in 2009 by award-winning Canadian producer and director Douglas Arrowsmith, FeltFilm’s recent biopic, “Picture My Face,” tells the story of iconic 70s punk band Teenage Head “Canada’s Ramones”—following founding guitarist Gord Lewis’s present-day struggle with debilitating depression. Felt’s first production was the independent music documentary “Memory & Desire” (2009) – a collaboration with UK singer/songwriter Stephen “Tin Tin” Duffy (founding member of Duran Duran). The film was nominated for the prestigious “Sound & Vision Award” at CPH:DOX, Copenhagen. The following year “Love Shines.” Arrowsmith’s study of the Canadian singer/songwriter Ron Sexsmith received two Canadian Screen Awards. The film premiered on BBC FOUR and went on to win the Audience Choice award at Austin’s SXSW. FeltFilm brings the craft of documentary storytelling to icons & brands.

About Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Buffalo Toronto Public Media engages with our communities through exploration and entertainment –everywhere. Our member-supported services include WNED PBS, WBFO (NPR) (88.7 in Buffalo, 91.3 in Olean, 88.1 in Jamestown), WNED Classical (94.5 in Buffalo, 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown), WBFO The Bridge (88.7 HD2 and 94.5 HD2 in Buffalo), WNED Create, and WNED PBS KIDS. WNED PBS is also a national producer of award-winning documentaries. Additional information about Buffalo Toronto Public Media can be found at wned.org.