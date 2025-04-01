BTPM Launches Skin in The Game

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 25, 2024

Radio Show, Podcast Explores the Business of Sports

Buffalo Toronto Public Media has launched Skin in the Game, an exciting new WBFO radio show and podcast that takes listeners behind the scenes of the sports world, from professional to amateur and high school sports. Hosted by sports marketing veteran John Cimperman and seasoned Buffalo News sports business journalist Tim O’Shei, this weekly series highlights the far-reaching impact of sports, featuring expert guests and insightful discussions.

“Buffalo Toronto Public Media is the perfect partner for Skin in the Game,” said co-host John Cimperman. “With its unmatched production experience and its ability to connect with the NPR audience, we’re engaging listeners who are as interested in the broader implications of sports — from marketing to business to community impact — as they are in the scores.”

Skin in the Game, which airs Saturday at 4pm on WBFO and is available on all major podcast platforms, goes beyond the “x’s and o’s” and discusses the impact of sports on our regional economy and quality of life in Buffalo, Toronto, and beyond. From professional leagues to college rivalries and high school sports, the show unpacks how these trends influence the competitiveness of teams and the passion of their fans. Each episode delivers the inside scoop on what’s making waves in the sports world —locally, regionally, and nationally.

The impressive slate of recent and upcoming guests include:

Nov. 23: Peter Marlette Jr., president of Buffalo Pro Soccer, discusses professional soccer and its growth and potential in Western New York.

Peter Marlette Jr., president of Buffalo Pro Soccer, discusses professional soccer and its growth and potential in Western New York. Nov. 30: Bridget Niland, dean of Niagara University’s College of Hospitality, Sport, and Tourism Management, explores high school sports and recruitment.

Bridget Niland, dean of Niagara University’s College of Hospitality, Sport, and Tourism Management, explores high school sports and recruitment. Dec. 7: Brian Jennings, NHL Executive Vice President, shares insights on the business of the NHL and the origins of the Winter Classic in Buffalo.

Brian Jennings, NHL Executive Vice President, shares insights on the business of the NHL and the origins of the Winter Classic in Buffalo. Dec. 14: Bob Duffy, former Lieutenant Governor of New York, reflects on his role in negotiating Buffalo’s new football stadium deal.

“Tim and John’s expertise and deep industry connections are delivering incredible conversations about sports and their wider implications,” said Executive Producer Lynne Bader. “The content is dynamic, insightful, and exactly the kind of high-quality programming our audience has come to expect from WBFO and Buffalo Toronto Public Media.”

Whether a casual fan or a sports business enthusiast, Skin in the Game delivers compelling stories and expert analysis that uncover the business of sports like never before. The show exemplifies Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s commitment to producing high-quality, thought-provoking content that resonates with its diverse audience on both sides of the border.

For more information or to listen to past episodes, visit Skin in the Game | WBFO.

About the Hosts

In his 25+ year career, John Cimperman has led the marketing for four professional sports franchises, opened three sports venues, and landed (at the time) the largest naming rights agreement in history. Cimperman left the team-side of the business to launch sports marketing firm, CENERGY, whose blue-chip client list included ESPN, the National Hockey League, Major League Baseball, and AT&T.

Tim O’Shei is a veteran journalist and author who specializes in sports and business. He covered the Buffalo Bills’ stadium negotiations for The Buffalo News, and has written extensively about every major sport for regional and national publications including The Sporting News, Rinkside, Courtside and Baseball Digest. A native of Buffalo, he was also the original columnist on buffalobills.com when the website launched in the early 2000s.

