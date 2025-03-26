The Scoreboard - March 26th

SABRES TOP SENS IN COZENS’ RETURN TO BUFFALO

Last night, the Sabres defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-2 in Dylan Cozens’ return to KeyBank Center.

Two and a half weeks ago, the Sabres traded Cozens, Dennis Gilbert, and a draft pick to Ottawa for Josh Norris and Jacob Bernard-Docker. Norris hasn’t been healthy for Buffalo since he played his third game in blue and gold, while Bernard-Docker had only played two games since coming back from injury before last night. At the same time, Cozens has made a tremendous first impression with the Senators, with seven points in his first eight games with Ottawa entering his return south of the border, and Gilbert has only played in one game.

With Norris out of the lineup again for Buffalo, the Sabres fell behind, suffering the first goal of the game less than two minutes in, as Ottawa captain Brady Tkachuk finished off a play ignited by Cozens on the power play for the 1-0 lead. Late in the opening frame, the Sabres tied things up on a ridiculous spin-o-rama pass from JJ Peterka, capitalized upon by Jack Quinn, who seemingly loves playing against Ottawa this season. Quinn’s goal to knot the game at one was his third goal against the Sens in their last two meetings. Peterka took an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty before the halfway mark of the game, leading to Ottawa regaining the lead on the man advantage. Less than six minutes later, Tyson Kozak created space to gain the Ottawa blueline, worked to the side of the goal, fed it back to the point where the former Senator, Bernard-Docker, was trailing the play. “JBD” let a snapshot go off the far post and in the back of the net to tie the game at 2, with his first goal as a Sabre. It was also Kozak’s first career NHL assist.

As the defensive second period went on, both goalies stood tall. Buffalo’s James Riemer ended the game with 30 saves on the night. Less than two minutes into the third, Zach Benson put in the work behind the Ottawa net, found Tage Thompson in front, who gave Buffalo their first lead of the game with his 35th goal of the season. Reimer and the Sabres protected the one goal lead from then on out, claiming the 3-2 win.

Buffalo, still mathematically alive for the postseason, has twelve games left and prepares for a meeting with the Pittsburgh Penguins tomorrow night at home at 7PM.

BUFFALO WBB AT SOUTHERN INDIANA TOMORROW NIGHT IN WNIT SUPER 16

The last standing hoops team in Western New York, the UB Bulls women are in Indiana this week for a meeting with the Screaming Eagles of USI in the Super 16 of the WNIT Thursday night.

Buffalo, who overcame a 16 point deficit in the fourth quarter of their last game to win in overtime, picked up their 26th win of the season over UMass. Their task tomorrow night will put the team’s scoring ability to the test, as Southern Indiana has played in some heavyweight battles. Most recently, the Screaming Eagles took down the Campbell Fighting Camels 60-51 at home on Sunday in the Second Round.

Tipoff From Evansville, IN is set for tomorrow night at 7PM. The game will stream live on ESPN+.

BISONS’ OPENING DAY IS FRIDAY

Baseball is back in Western New York this Friday afternoon, when the Buffalo Bisons host the Rochester Red Wings. While the Blue Jays aren’t expected to be extremely competitive up north in Toronto, their prospect pool is one of the deepest in the MiLB. Five of the Blue Jays top seven prospects are expected to start the season with the Bisons later this week, but don't expect them all to stick around in Buffalo for too long.

As far as promotions go, the Bisons Opening Day matinee will feature a schedule magnet giveaway, as well as having their Spring Guarantee. If the temperature at first pitch is below 50 degrees, fans in attendance can redeem their ticket stubs for free tickets to a later game in March or April.

First pitch on Friday at Sahlen Field is set for 2PM.

