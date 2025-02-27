Buffalo Republican Committee endorses James Gardner for mayor

There's a new name in the race for mayor of Buffalo, James Gardner. Buffalo's Republican Committee announced their endorsement of Gardner, who is a former Erie County prosecutor and candidate for district attorney in 2024.

The decision to endorse Gardner was made by the city GOP's executive committee on Wednesday.

“The City of Buffalo Republican Party stands for common-sense issues like safety, prosperity, and a brighter future for our city,” said City of Buffalo Republican Chairman Chris Porter. “That is why we’re proud to endorse James Gardner for Mayor of Buffalo, to give a voice to these important issues. Our committee is ready to hit the streets to get James on the ballot and give city residents a choice against the status quo.”

Gardner will now begin the petition process to get on the ballot for the June primary. If he does, it will create a contested general election in November.

Erie County Democrats have already endorsed their candidate, State Senator Sean Ryan. Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon, Councilman Rasheed Wyatt, former Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield, and Michael Gainer remain in the race for the Democratic nomination.

In the last mayoral election, 2021, the Republicans did not have a candidate on the general election ballot. The last Republican to serve as mayor of Buffalo was Chester A. Kowal, who served a single term from 1962 to 1965.

For Gardner, he said his campaign is all about giving people an alternative.

“Buffalo deserves leadership that puts public safety first, supports our law enforcement officers, and makes our city more affordable for all,” said Gardner in his endorsement announcement. “I am honored to have the endorsement of the City of Buffalo Republican Party in this race for Mayor. City residents deserve a real choice in this election, and my campaign will offer them one.”

Primary day is set for June 24.