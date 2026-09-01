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The Source: Radio for the Curious

Curiosity has a new home on the radio.

The Source will be a new radio station from Buffalo Toronto Public Media that brings together smart journalism, local news, culture, ideas, conversation and stories from around the world.

Enjoy this one-hour preview of what’s coming, with a taste of programs including Q with Tom Power, The Moth, Ye Gods, Radiolab, The Daily, BBC World Service, Travel with Rick Steves and more — alongside local voices, news, and stories from Western New York, Southern Ontario and beyond.

For those curious about the world, your community or the story behind the story: The Source is a place to listen, discover and dig a little deeper.

The Source launches in January 2027.

BTPM The Source | 60 Minute Preview

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