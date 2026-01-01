Stations FAQ

Why are you making this change?

We lost $2.2 million in annual federal funding last year and we must find new and diverse revenue sources. Our members have been incredibly generous since the rescission of our funding, but we can’t expect them to make up that full gap indefinitely. Realigning our frequencies is one part of our efforts to ensure long-term sustainability while protecting essential services. It has also given us the opportunity to think creatively about how we enhance our services for our community.

When will this happen?

The change could happen as soon as May. We will let our listeners and members know when the change will happen and where they can find our programming as soon as details are finalized. We will do so on air, by email and mailed letters, and through advertising. If you are not already signed up to receive email updates, you may do so here: btpm.org/newsletters.

Where can I hear BTPM Classical?

You can still hear it on 94.5 FM until we make the switch, which could be as early as May. Once we do, you can find it:



88.7 FM (with Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me )

and ) 88.7 HD2

89.7 WNJA in Jamestown

BTPM Classical stream

Where can I hear BTPM NPR?

You can still hear it at 88.7 FM until we make the switch, which could be as early as May. Once we do, you can find it:



BTPM NPR stream

88.7 HD1

91.3 WOLN in Olean

88.1 WUBJ in Jamestown

Why can’t NPR programming air on 94.5 FM?

After conversations with NPR, NPR determined we cannot air their programming on 94.5 FM.

Will BTPM still be nonprofit?

Yes. Our mission, editorial standards, and public service commitment remain unchanged.

Will advertising influence news coverage?

No. Advertising and editorial operations remain strictly separate, as they always have.

Does the station still need my membership?

Absolutely – membership provides more than half the revenue the station needs to operate. This move is only one of many we are making to try to make up the $2.2M annual federal funding we lost.

What can I expect to hear on 94.5 FM?

Once the switch is made, the station will evolve into a dynamic, broad-based station — essentially launching a semi-new service for the region — blending local, national, and international news, public affairs, cultural programming, sports coverage, and music in a format designed to reflect the full breadth of the Buffalo and Toronto communities. The new name for the station will be announced soon.

Will I still hear BTPM NPR hosts Jay Moran and Steve Cichon?

Yes! We are still working on the specifics about how and where they will be hosting news and information on our stations, but they are an important part of BTPM and its future.

Will advertising on 94.5 sound like every other radio station?

No. The advertising-eligible license allows spots with calls-to-action and descriptive language, but we will be very deliberate and gradual in how we start to run ads. We will maintain a public media aesthetic. Here are examples of what a current spot sounds like and what a future ad would sound like.