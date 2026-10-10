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DEVELOPING: Erie, Pa. police say nine dead, including suspect, in Friday night mass shooting

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Associated Press
Published October 10, 2026 at 1:43 PM EDT
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Eight people were killed Friday in a shooting in Erie, Pennsylvania, police said.

The shooter was also dead, and there was no threat to the public, the city said. Authorities didn't provide more details.
“I have not seen anything like this in my 28-plus years,” Erie Police Chief Rick Lorah told a local news station. “I’m not sure that the city of Erie has ever seen the loss of life and the devastation that we just witnessed.”

Gov. Josh Shapiro said Saturday he offered his administration's “full support” to Erie Mayor Daria Devlin.

Erie is about 117 miles (188 kilometers) north of Pittsburgh.

(This story is developing. More information will be released when available.)
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