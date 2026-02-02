Our Royal George Theatre: A Final Farewell

Home to The Shaw Festival, the 2nd largest theatre company in North America, the Royal George Theatre’s demolition has stirred up nostalgia for many. As the doors opened for one last visit, locals and artists gathered to honor the history of the Queen street jewel box.

Constructed in 1913 on the site of a blacksmith shop after the First World War, The Royal George Theatre originally served as a temporary home for troops lectures and entertainment but over the past century has evolved into a historical and sentimental landmark for artists, patrons and locals.

The first location of the Royal George was a bit further down from the present-day location, where George Reid opened a small theatre that he named The Royal George. After it burnt down, he purchased The Kitchener theatre from Mrs. N.M. Norris and changed its name to The Royal George.

During the depression the theatre suffered losses and eventually sold to new owner John A. Allen who renamed it The Brock in the late 1930s. By the next decade it had changed owners yet again and become known for "Foto Nite", a large raffle-type event that incentivized theatregoers with winning the pot if their name was called while in the theatre.

Courtesy Jim Smith. After the Great Depression, The Royal George Theatre was sold and renamed The Brock, which it operated under until the 1970s.

For almost forty years, The Brock had a good run being well managed by dedicated husband and wife duo Dewey and Nancy McCourt until Dewey's passing. It was then sold to the Canadian Mime in the seventies but that was short lived until The Shaw came to town. The Shaw Festival, the second largest theater group in North America, purchased the theatre around 1980 and have since kept ownership.

Despite being one of the smallest theatres, seating just 315 people, it remains home to the growing company which has posed infrastructure issues such as flooding due to the original clay "speed" tile structure and multiple accessibility issues. Additionally, any calls for restoration over reconstruction proved to be unsuccessful as the current city building codes would not permit it. This prompted the demolition and reconstruction plans for the building which the Ontario government has assigned $35 million toward the project, which is anticipated to be completed in late 2028.

Executive Director and CEO of The Shaw Festival, Tim Jennings, has high hopes for the future of the theatre and what it will mean for the local and theatre community in terms of accessibility and accommodations.

“It's designed so that a person with mobility issues can work or visit in any part of the building, including all the technical galleries, the catwalks, the grid, all these design spaces, the basements," Jennings shares. "Rick Hansen foundation here in Canada is the set the standards, the very highest standards. And there is no nobody who's reached the gold certification yet in the theater industry, and so we're aiming to be the first.” And with the theatre already bringing in close to $500,000 a year in revenue, the new upgrades are sure to garner more financial benefits for the community.

Apart from the business aspect, the memories of the theatre's past and the meaning to locals will be just as long lasting as the building itself. Locals like Niagara-On-The-Lakes author and unofficial historian Jim Smith, who was born just a block away from the theatre and still resides there, shares his memories and continues to preserve the history of the theatre through his recollections and writings. Smith shares how locals, like himself, remember the Royal George.

Roxanne Ali-Robinson / BTPM NPR The interior of The Royal George Theatre which housed 315 seats.

"I have many very fond memories of going to the Brock Theatre. Special times were as a very small boy my dad took me and we sat up in the balcony. At Halloween we were treated to ten free cartoons then a parade of costumes down the aisles for a costume judgement. Then up on stage went the first, second and third winners," Smith recounts. "On our way out of the theatre we were handed a tin of candy and a small bag of candy."

Though a bittersweet memory for some, like Smith, there remains high hopes and expectations for the future of the theatre and its reconstruction.