Alberta's future in Canada hangs in balance as referendum day arrives

Monday is referendum day in Alberta. Voters will decide on 10 questions — the most notable is whether to begin the process of separation from the rest of Canada.

More than 1.3 million Albertans have already cast their ballots by mail or in advance voting.

Both sides on the issue have pulled out all the stops over the past week to get their messages across to voters.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, who grew up in Alberta, spoke in Edmonton at a Forever Canadian Rally. He also attended a similar rally the day before in Calgary.

"My friends, the stake are high. This referendum comes at the worst possible time," he said. "Vote like Canada depends on it, because it does. This is our Canada. This is our future. Let’s build it together. Thank you, Calgary."

Carney’s key message: "We are stronger together."

He also had support from the leader of the official opposition, Pierre Poilievre, calling for a united country.

"Our real goal should not be separation, it should be restoration," he said. "It should not be to tear down our country but to build it up."

It was a similar sentiment from the Premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith.

"We don’t always agree on everything," she said. "We often disagree quite publicly on several things. But today, we can all agree that on Question 10 that we are voting on Option 1 to remain in Canada."

Smith has already cast her ballot for the province to remain a part of Canada. But it was members of her party that forced the referendum question — many of them support separation. Smith moved forward with the referendum so people in the province could have their say and air their grievances against a federal government they insist no longer listened to their concerns.

"The momentum often favors the side that's pursuing change in these sorts of endeavors," said Cory Morgan, an Alberta separatist politician and activist. "So we’re pushing right to the end, and I think without a doubt, though, we’re going to be making a strong statement that there is a core of dissatisfaction in Alberta and a growing number of people considering leaving the federation in order to make change."

The campaign to leave Canada also ramped up over the past week — the most recent a rally in Edmonton, in front of the Alberta Legislature.

But University of Calgary political science professor Lisa Young said most people made up their minds up long ago.

"This is a case where people’s views are locked in," Young said. "I don’t think that there are a lot of people who are on fence and can be swayed by an argument in one direction or another direction."

Almost every survey shows a large majority of Albertans want to stay in Canada. But Monte Solberg of the Vote to Stay campaign said it’s still important to get out and vote.

"It really boils down to getting people out to the polls," Solberg said. "It’s the side that shows up on referendum day that will win the vote. That means people can’t be complacent, they can’t just post their opinion. They got to get out and put an X beside their name."

Smith has said if the vote is to stay, there will not be another referendum under her watch. Separatists say if they are defeated, it won’t be end of the movement, and the frustration many of them feel could continue for years.