Québec separatist party shakes up Canadian political landscape with election victory

The separatist Parti Québécois has shaken up the political landscape and will form the next provincial government in the French-speaking province.

The Parti Québécois will return to power for the first time since 2012 — albeit with a minority government.

Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon will become the province’s next premier.

Late Monday night, his party was elected and leading in 59 constituencies, the Liberals with 40, the Conservatives with 19 and the Québec Solidaire 9. The governing CAQ was wiped out, losing all 88 seats it had held until last night.

Outgoing CAQ leader, Christine Fréchette, said it was the greatest honor to have governed the province up until the election. She will continue to lead until a new government is sworn in. The future of her party is now in doubt.

Plamondon has vowed to call a referendum on Québec sovereignty during his first term. He also tried to reassure English speakers.

"Many of you right now might be wondering how the Parti Québécois will govern over the next four years," he said. "I just wanted to let you know very clearly that I’ll be the premier of everyone in Québec. I said it earlier in this campaign, but we’re all in the same boat and we share the same future. We have before us many challenges and problems that we will solve together, so I’m looking forward to working with you."

The parties continued into the night. Big gains and optimism from the Liberals, who will form the official opposition; the surprise gains by the Conservatives, especially in the Québec City area, and the for the Québec Solidaire, which sees itself as an option between the traditional main parties.

Prime Minister Mark Carney congratulated Plamondon on his victory, saying he was looking forward to working with him to support the people and businesses of Québec.