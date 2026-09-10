Toronto International Film Festival opens amid backdrop of US-Canada trade war

The Toronto International Film Festival opens Thursday, as nearly 300 films will be shown at venues across the city over the next 10 days against a backdrop of the trade war between the United States and Canada.

Organizers, film producers, directors, film critics and more than 6,000 international delegates have been gearing up to attend the 51st Toronto International Film Festival, which will include three world premieres.

But there are also concerns that the festival might no longer be known as the "People’s Festival" — and that’s mainly due to increases in ticket prices. Four years ago, balcony seats to some screenings ran for about $50 a piece. This year some have more than doubled.

It’s the first time prices have cracked the $100 mark. Festival organizers have not, so far, commented on the prices.

Some diehard fans, who have been known to see as many as 30 films during the festival, are re-assessing.

New this year is TIFF the Market, where filmmakers can promote their films and make their own deals with producers. Cameron Bailey, the CEO of the festival, said Canadian creators will benefit.

"What people might not know is we have almost 9,000 shows and films submitted to us every year," Bailey said. "It’s very tough to get into the festival."

One of the Canadian movies to be presented during the opening week is "The Stunt Driver" starring Jay Baruschel. There’s also buzz around the documentary about Terry Fox called "Run Terry Run."

Other films getting nod include "Moonlight," a Texas-based thriller about a devout Muslim family man who is also a contract killer; "The Only Living Pickpocket in New York," starring John Turturro and Steve Buscemi, and "Possible Love" from South Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-dong, to name a few.