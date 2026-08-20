American liquor expected back on Canadian shelves as tentative trade deal reached

A final tariff deal is almost there, but not yet done.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has asked provincial premiers to get rid of the ban on American liquor products.

President Donald Trump has called it a "very fair deal" for both countries.

"As you know the 50% tariffs across the board were going against Canada today," he said. "And they called yesterday and they gave us the points that we had to have. Very fair deal for both."

Carney told his provincial and territorial leaders he was looking for the greatest possible access to the U.S. market in the deal.

But he also asked them to return American alcohol to store shelves. He also briefed the premiers on the deal that’s finalized. Nova Scotia premier Tim Houston said he’s very optimistic about what he’s heard so far.

"The core elements of supply management remain intact," he said. "I think, all in all, we’re moving in a good direction for our relationship with the United States, and that’s positive for everyone."

Chief U.S. trade negotiator Jamieson Greer also seemed pleased with the results of several weeks of talks.

"We’re reached an agreement that will not only continue to protect American workers, American jobs, American supply chains, but really strengthen the North American economy," he said.

Under the tentative agreement, sources say Canada would avert tariffs on nearly $30 billion of Canadian goods; Americans could have their alcohol returned to store shelves in Canada; tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum would be lowered from 50% to 25% and there would be movement on auto tariffs as well.

Canadian political leaders as well as businesses are almost all expressing cautious optimism.