Canada's premiers show unity with Carney in trade battle with Trump

Prime Minister Mark Carney says nothing is off the table when it comes to protecting Canadians.

Speaking at the end of a three-day premiers meeting on Prince Edward Island, which he joined Thursday, Carney would not rule out retaliation if no deal is reached with Washington in light of President Donald Trump's declaration of 50% tariffs.

"Canadian governments around this table will do whatever it takes to defend and support our families, our workers and our businesses," Carney said. "Let’s also be clear that we are in a stronger position than we were when this trade war started 18 months ago. We’re in a stronger position because of the determination of Canadians themselves and because of the focus of the premiers around this table."

One of the most outspoken critics of the tariffs and the loudest in demanding retaliation — Ontario Premier Doug Ford — showed unity behind Carney.

"A strong plan led by the prime minister," Ford said. "I don’t expect him to have t’s crossed and i’s dotted, but it’s a Team Canada approach led by the prime minister."

Exactly what that approach will be, well, Carney isn’t saying. He’s keeping his bargaining chips close to his chest.

"We’re ready," he said. "We’re ready, because we’ve been focusing on what we can control. That’s building our strengths at home."

Carney also said he sees the latest tariff threat, with an implementation deadline of now less than 30 days, as both an endgame and a potential pressure tactic by Washington.

The premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith, does not want energy used as leverage in negotiations with Americans — her province has too much at stake. But she, too, preferred the rhetoric of unity with the goal of reaching a new agreement with the U.S.

"Ninety seven percent of our goods cross the border without tariffs," she said. "But we’d like it to be 100%, and we’d like it to be the same way for the rest of the country as well."

As far as the ban on sales of American alcohol, the premiers don’t appear to be backing down. It’s a major irritant for the Trump administration, and Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said it’s working.

"It’s clear that the booze bans are having an effect," he said. "And as we negotiate and try to remind Americans that the cost of living is more expensive because of Donald Trump, because of his tariffs and because of his war in Iran, we’re going to continue using those tools to give us leverage. The booze bans are one of those tools."

While the prime minister and premiers prepare their tariff battle plans, Trump has fired yet another tariff salvo, announcing the U.S. is hitting dozens of countries, including Canada, with tariffs over forced labor in supply chains. Ottawa says there is no basis for additional duties on Canada because of existing and coming legislation on that issue.