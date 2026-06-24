Montreal recovers from shooting as Canada grapples with gun violence

A police officer, a civilian, and the gunman were killed when police exchanged gunfire with the shooter in the densely populated Côtes-des-Neiges neighborhood of Montreal earlier this week.

The shooter, Seth Scott Hatfield, was from Lethbridge, Alberta as confirmed by the Quebec Coroner’s office.

Several news agencies quoting police sources reported a 100-page document was found in the shooter’s hotel room. It calls for people to arm themselves and rebel. Focusing on incel ideology — against women, capitalism and the establishment.

"The shooter is basically holding police responsible for upholding a system that is seen as inherently corrupt," said Stephanie Carvin, a former national security analyst. "He has clearly picked and chose different ideas to form this world view as a kind of justify for the way he’s feeling."

Montreal mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada said it will take some time for the city to recover, and she’s trying to reassure residents that the city is safe.

"We need to rely on each other and make sure that we are also working together to make sure that our community feels safe and are safe," she said.

Details have also been revealed about the police officer killed, 34-year-old Mohamed Lamine Benredoune, who went to school in the neighborhood and bystander 68-year-old Michel Mizrahi, who was described as a beloved member of the Jewish community.

"Just yesterday, there’s a woman with her baby," said Rabbi Mendel Raskin. "He went to this woman and says run away there’s shooting. He was making sure that she will understand that there’s a shooting, she has to run away. I spoke to her this morning. She says if I’m alive today is because of him, me and my baby."

On Monday, the Royal Canadian Mounted police warned police agencies across the country about the shooter’s manifesto and concerns about violence against police forces.

Some question whether there is a marked increase of violence against police in Canada over the past 10 years. Two RCMP officers were also wounded Monday following a shooting in Melville, Saskatchewan.