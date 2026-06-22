Gordie Howe Bridge opening remains in limbo as US-Canada relations strain

It’s been more than a week since the new Gordie Howe Bridge between Windsor and Detroit was set to have opened. It's been ready for months, but the late hour cancellation of a ribbon-cutting ceremony came after President Donald Trump said the U.S. must first be compensated.

Many analysts were left scratching their heads wondering exactly what compensation Trump is after. Canada paid the entirety of the $6.4 billion cost of construction. The ownership of the structure will be shared between Canada and the state of Michigan, and after Canada’s costs of building the bridge are covered, revenues will be equally shared with the state. Prime Minister Mark Carney appeared unbothered when asked about the delay.

"There’s not great drama here," he said. "We’re gonna work through some issues that have come up, and for a bridge that is going to be in place and serve Canadians, Americans, others, for decades, the question of a few weeks is time well spent."

When pressed, Carney would not say what the issues are that the U.S. raised.

Some experts suggest Carney is being cautious and it might be a case of "not poking the bear" so as not to inflame Trump.

"Of course we know we’re dealing with unserious people because, frankly, if there are issues with the bridge we should know," said Karl Belanger, a political strategist with Traxxion Strategies. "But because of the ego at play here you can’t afford that. [Carney is] being very careful because he can’t afford it right now. In order for him to deliver he needs to stroke Donald Trump’s ego the right way, that’s what he’s doing."

Meanwhile, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said he has no idea why the bridge opening was delayed and can only guess at the reason.

"Obviously, the fingerprints of Donald Trump are all over this based on his comments after things had moved forward and the ribbon cutting was set and everyone was notified and invited," Dilkens said. "The president wasn’t happy with that and everything has been unwound again. I just think it’s preposterous that we’re at this point in time. I’m hopeful the bridge will open soon, but I certainly don’t want Prime Minister Carney to make a bad deal and go to the president on bent knee to get this bridge open."

Marci Surkes, a senior advisor to former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, agreed Carney is being careful not to overreact.

"I think what Mr. Carney is getting at, what the government is getting at, is: Let’s not overstate things," she said. "This particular circumstance will probably be ironed out, whatever it takes. Because Canada is not going to walk away from its investment in the Gordie Howe Bridge. Canadian business needs it. Guess what, American business needs that corridor to be opened as well."

Talks on the review of the USMCA agreement are set to begin in 10 days. At this point the timeline for the official opening of the bridge appears to be linked to those ongoing trade negotiations.