Posturing continues on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border as NAFTA negotiations loom

As the United States, Canada and Mexico inch closer to a review of the North American Free Trade Agreement, the rhetoric is getting sharper, and at times even more combative.

The political posturing is helping to clarify and define some of the issues and positions — especially from Washington, D.C.

As Canada prepares for the negotiations — when and if they take place — Ottawa’s newly minted ambassador to Washington, Mark Wiseman, wouldn’t provide details on the Canadian position but did say his country is on track.

"Canada is ready to go," Wiseman said. "In our discussions, we are prepared. We have done our homework, and we are ready to proceed with each of Mexico and the United States forthwith."

But positions are solidifying. At a recent roundtable with U.S. trade czar Jamieson Greer, some of Washington’s policy goals were laid out. Greer told Canadians that "America First" is not a slogan but a policy, and they shouldn’t expect trade relations to return to the way things were. Greer also warned Canada not to try to use energy and critical minerals as leverage in the talks.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has said his government has no intention of using that kind of leverage.

A member of his advisory committee on U.S.–Canada economic relations, Ralph Goodale, said it’s important for Canadian negotiators to stay the course in the talks and not be distracted.

"The fact that this is a two-way street and certain actions have consequences is an important point in negotiation," Goodale said. "The prime minister yesterday made that point as well. This is a two-way street and we won’t be bullied and we won’t be dictated to."

Some Canadian political leaders continue to travel south to make their point that both countries benefit when they work together.

One of them is Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who traveled to Michigan's Saginaw Valley State University over the weekend, where he was honored for fostering strong relations with Great Lakes states. He repeated a quote from a former U.S. president — a quote that had already plunged him into hot water with the current president.

"Protectionism has never worked in the history of the world," Ford said. "And it won’t work now. Just listen to what the great U.S. president Ronald Reagan had to say about countries that impose tariffs. I will quote: 'Markets shrink and collapse. Businesses and industries shut down, and millions of people lose their jobs.'"

Some sources have suggested Canada draw out the negotiations until after the U.S. midterm elections. Colorado Governor Jared Polis said waiting for those elections won’t mean much.

"Sadly having served in Congress 10 years, I have to tell you that’s not really the way our system works," he said. "We give tremendous authority to the executive in negotiating these kinds of agreements. Pressure, yes. But I don’t think this president gives in to that pressure."

Meanwhile, Carney’s government continues it’s campaign to diversify trade partners. Three major deals are expected to be signed by the end of the year — with the South American trade bloc known as MERCOSUR, with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and with India.

In addition, this weekend Carney was invited as the guest of honor to the European Political Community summit held in Armenia, which included meetings with European Union leaders.

