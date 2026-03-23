Ford again looking to tackle rising resell prices as World Cup draws near

With the FIFA World Cup games now less than three months away, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is warning he's going after ticket scalpers.

But critics are questioning just how enforceable Ontario’s move is.

In a post on X, Ford says he’s putting ticket scalpers on notice and their days of "ripping people off" are done.

We’re putting ticket scalpers on notice: Your days of ripping people off are done. https://t.co/bsnoGRqEx8 — Doug Ford (@fordnation) March 20, 2026

The issue hit home last fall during the World Series, some of which was played in Toronto. Blue Jays fans watched tickets sell out in minutes and almost immediately, they were posted for resale on several sites for many times their face value — the typically least expensive tickets reselling for $2,000.

Stan Cho, Ontario’s tourism, culture and gaming minister, said the province will bring in measures to keep prices down.

"Whatever the face value was that the person who purchased the ticket paid, will be what they can recoup plus fees, whatever service fees they had to incur," Cho said. "So it’s not a profit-making measure any more."

Sports, music and cultural events fans are overjoyed with the move. The government said it’s considering penalties of up to $10,000 for ticket-selling businesses that break the new rules.

In 2019, the Ford government dumped a law to cap resale prices at 50% above the original value, saying it was unenforceable.

Music Business professor Thom McKercher of Humber Polytechnic also questions the new plan.

"Does Mr. Ford have jurisdiction on anything outside of Ontario?" McKercher asked. "For example: If the ticket seller lives in New York State and is selling to somebody in Ontario at an inflated price; what laws and what jurisdiction does Mr. Ford have to come after that individual?"

The new measures will be introduced in the Ontario legislature over the next couple of weeks and ahead of the World Cup matches — six of which are hosted in Toronto.

Many tickets for those games already are being offered for double or triple their original value.

