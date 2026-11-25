Orchard Park’s former Orchard Fresh grocery store soon will become a new hub for cancer care in the Southtowns.

Roswell Park and the Scott Bieler Family Foundation announced the new Roswell Park Scott Bieler Orchard Park Center will open on North Buffalo Road in 2028.

With support from the Scott Bieler Family Foundation, the center will provide diagnostic imaging, evaluation, management and support services, while reducing how far Southtowns residents have to travel for care.

Tyler Gleason, a mother and cancer survivor celebrating her 34th birthday Tuesday, said when cancer strikes, the more time families can have together, the better.

"Because when you're faced with the possibility of losing everything, you realize that some of life's greatest gifts are actually its simplest moments: another birthday, another holiday, another ordinary Tuesday with people you love," Gleason said. "So today, on my 34th birthday, I get to go home and celebrate with my two little boys.”

Roswell Park patient and West Herr employee Kate Fink said closer services will make a difference for families like hers.

“Living in Warsaw, I spent countless hours traveling downtown for appointments and treatments. While I never hesitated to make that trip for the care I needed, I know firsthand how exhausting that journey can be, especially when you're already physically and emotionally dealing with so much," Fink said. "That's why this announcement means so much to me.”

Fink said she is now cancer-free thanks to Roswell Park.

Roswell Park’s newest location will include not only diagnostic and clinical services, but a patient and family resource center similar to the one housed at its downtown campus. The resources center will provide education, services, and other support for people no matter where they are in their experience with cancer.