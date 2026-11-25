Motor club and insurance agency AAA is projecting that 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home for Thanksgiving, with 72.9 million people traveling by car.

AAA of Western and Central New York’s Director of Public Relations Elizabeth Carey says they’re watching closely how traffic patterns might impact your drive. She says for anyone who is visiting or returning to a major city, like New York, Boston or Washington, DC, traffic will be heaviest between noon and 1 p.m. over the next few days.

"AAA partners up with a company called Inrix to look at traffic patterns. The least congestion on the road should be in the morning, all of this week, with traffic picking up between like noon and 1 p.m. each day and into the evening," Carey said. "So, if you can avoid those evening hours, that would be your best bet."

Carey also advises drivers to proceed with patience as driving around Thanksgiving can be frustrating due to increased traffic. However, road rage being met with road rage isn’t the solution. The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that 96% of drivers in a study “admitted to engaging in at least one aggressive driving behavior over the past year.” So, if you’re going out and finding yourself overwhelmed, keep your distance and stay calm.

Additionally, AAA of Western and Central New York is advising motorists to think critically before picking up a drink before driving over the next few days. With several local events happening Wednesday night and Thanksgiving day, and with a Buffalo Bills game just after Thanksgiving dinner, everyone should have a plan of how they will get home safe.

"If you think about Thanksgiving on a regular basis, most of the traffic fatalities are related to alcohol on Thanksgiving Day. So we're reminding everyone to plan ahead," Carey said. "Planning ahead is the way to keep everyone safe. So whether that's a designated driver, ride sharing, spending the night somewhere, whatever it takes, so there are not any impaired drivers on the road."

According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, last year, drivers ages 21 to 34 had the highest involvement in fatal drunk-driving crashes on Thanksgiving. Even if you don’t get hurt or die drunk-driving, the NHTSA warns that “a DUI can cost up to $20,000 in fines, legal fees, and higher insurance rates.”

Lastly, Thanksgiving is perhaps the biggest day for all the home chefs out there. But if you don’t think cooking fires are a big deal – think again – as cooking accidents account for 51 percent of reported home fires. And Thanksgiving is the number one day in the U.S. for home cooking fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Carey says it’s easy for a small mistake to cause a big fire.

"Things are taking place in the kitchen. All the activity and all the cooking and all the people gathering together, and it could lead to a mishap," Carey said. "So just be aware. You can have a fire extinguisher handy and have tools handy just in case anything does go wrong."

Carey says Wednesday is a great time to check your kitchen for potentially flammable objects, prep your cook space, have your oven mitts handy and ensure you have a fire extinguisher working and ready. On Thanksgiving, make sure to keep children out of the kitchen and an eye on the stove.

