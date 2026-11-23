Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz held his third and final town hall budget presentation Monday morning at the Amherst Senior Center, where he presented his proposed 2027 county budget and took questions from community residents.

The public presentation intended to give residents a greater understanding of county spending. For example: Roughly a quarter of county expenses goes to sales tax sharing, a stat Poloncarz said most people are surprised by.

Sales tax collections represent the largest revenue source, with about 45% shared among municipalities, schools, and the NFTA. Health and Human Services account for roughly half of spending.

"It's important to talk about exactly where the money's going, why there's an increase, but also show that the increase, just like everyone else, is based on inflation or things that are out of control, like [President Donald Trump's] One Big Bill," Poloncarz said.

Poloncarz said Erie County is in a great fiscal position except for SNAP because costs for the program shifted following the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill.

Federal reimbursement for state SNAP administrative costs dropped from 50% to 25%, raising the state's share to 75%, Poloncarz said.

"The president calls it the Beautiful Bill; I call it the Ugly Bill," Poloncarz said. "The National Association of Counties, which is nonpartisan, calls it the Big Shift because it did not cut the programs; it basically just shifted the costs associated with the programs. I'm very concerned, not just for Erie County."

Poloncarz is heading to Washington, D.C., twice in the next month to speak with leaders in the House and the Senate and said he is hopeful Congress will restore the old system.

"I am hopeful that the counties and the states will work together to let the federal government know that these are federal programs. These are not local programs," he added. "The federal government needs to pay its fair share."

The $2.4 billion budget is projected to increase 5.5% ($115 million), Poloncarz said, while the property tax rate is proposed to fall to $3.01 per $1,000, below the state tax cap.

Proposed budget investments include Willowdale Park, road and bridge work, sewer planning, cultural grants, and storefront improvements.

Erie County Legislators are scheduled to vote Thursday, December 3 on the proposed 2027 budget.

