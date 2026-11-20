Just in time for the holiday season, Catholic Charities is rolling out a new 15-foot mobile food pantry designed to bring nutritious food to areas of Western New York where access has become limited.

The mobile unit will serve the Northtowns and feature both refrigerated and frozen foods to safely store and transport meals.

Tony DeSimone, president and CEO of Catholic Charities of Buffalo, said the mobile pantry will be strategically placed.

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"Our new mobile food pantry will be servicing the Northtowns, where FeedMore Western New York has identified a growing need following the recent closures of several food pantries, including Catholic Charities Getzville food pantry," he said. "While the Northtowns are the starting points, this mobile pantry is designed to follow the need."

The plan comes with possible expansion to the Southtowns in the future. There is no start date at the moment — Catholic Charities told BTPM News it will announce the official launch date and location by the end of the year on its website.

When launched, the pantry is expected to run twice a week and serve 13,500 meals per month, with hopes of eventually operating five days a week.

Julie Lulek, who oversees nutritional health at Catholic Charities, said the initiative gives those in need choices.

"Rather than distributing pre-packaged boxes, foods will be organized into bins, so individuals and families can select what they want and what they need that best suits them. We'll also have a fridge and freezer on board, so we're able to provide not only shelf-stable items, but protein, dairy, and fresh fruits and vegetables," she said.

BTPM News Catholic Charities' new mobile food pantry

Funding for the pantry included a $100,000 New York State Department of Environmental Conservation grant and $30,000 from donors. JP Food Trucks constructed the vehicle.

