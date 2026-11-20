Members of Congress might not be done pursuing the impeachment of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Congressman Tim Kennedy is among more than 200 Congress members who recently voted to remove Hegseth from his position, though the motion failed by a slim margin.

There could be another impeachment attempt even before Jan. 3, Kennedy said.

“There's every reason in the world that Pete Hegseth should no longer be the Secretary of Defense," he said. "This Republican Congress has demonstrated a total inability to hold this administration accountable, and that's going to change.”

New Congress members are sworn in Jan. 3, which will give Democrats a majority. Hegseth’s recent impeachment vote failed by seven votes, but there were 11 Democrats not present, including Laura Gillen from Long Island.

It’s a frustrating development, said Josh Orton, president of national legal advocacy group Demand Justice.

“Showing up and doing your job and being as present as possible for your constituency is essential to proving not just that Democrats heard the call of the midterms," he said. "But also that they're capable of running the government.”

Hegseth’s possible impeachment could signify how well Democrats will listen to voters moving forward, Orton added.

“Democrats, especially, need to hear the cry of the midterm electorate that they are sick and tired of the government working for giant corporations, health insurance corporations, military contractors and are sick of this war in Iran,” he said.

Even without Democrats having a majority, there is a chance another impeachment vote could succeed. Because the resolution was blocked by House Republicans, it now is in discussion at the Judiciary Committee.

The original motion was proposed by Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie, a Republican who has been critical of Hegseth and President Donald Trump’s administration.