On Thursday, local organizations officially launched the Buffalo Housing Justice Coalition, which is demanding the city’s common council opt in to New York's Good Cause Eviction tenant protections.

These protections would limit rent increases and require landlords to have good cause to evict a tenant, with limited exemptions.

Tonmika Daniels is a single mother of three, healthcare worker and 1199 SEIU union member. She shared that, after complaining of a rodent problem, a landlord tried to evict her and then attempted to raise her rent.

"I should not have to worry about losing my home or the roof over our head because of a problem that I did not create, and I should not have to fear that standing up for safe living conditions will result in retaliation or an unaffordable rent increase," Daniels said. "Where is the fairness at in that?"

Advocates also argued the protections would limit annual rent increases, thus keeping rents more affordable.

Rev. Majadi Baruti, a tenant and climate justice organizer with PUSH Buffalo, said a landlord attempted to evict his family after they asked for repairs.

“The harm of eviction is not measured only in dollars, court papers, or moving boxes, it reaches into the human spirit, the human heart, the human soul," Baruti said. "When your home is threatened, you carry this fear to work, into your sleep.”

With Good Cause Eviction protections, renters who pay their rent and follow their lease would be largely protected from eviction.

Councilmember David Rivera announced his support for the legislation at the coalition's announcement.

At least 19 other municipalities, including Rochester, Albany and New York City, have opted in to the protections since they were introduced by the state in 2024.