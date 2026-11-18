Just a few weeks remain until the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo’s scheduled settlement confirmation hearing in bankruptcy court, but the process has hit a hurdle.

Judge Carl Bucki is ordering the Diocese to divulge how much each parish and affiliated entity is contributing toward its $327 million sex abuse settlement.

Those records should be made public, said St. Bernadette’s parishioner Mary Pruski, a member of Save Our Buffalo Churches.

“I figured the court would be the best place to do it. If the judge rules against being able to release this to the public, so be it. Then we will do that," she said. "But it seems the most accurate and codified information would be something that's submitted to the court that has to be sworn as truthful.”

Pruski should be questioned on the stand to determine intentions if her comments are being considered by the court, said bankruptcy lawyer Stephen Donato, who represents the Diocese.

"I do like transparency," he said. "If we're going to listen to that woman, we need to get her on the stand and we need to figure out what her true motives are."

Pruski says she is prepared and willing to take the stand. Her desire is to have the records publicly available, which will make them more accessible for the Catholic Church’s own canon law case that will follow.

“The victims will be paid long before this. There is no chance that they won't get their money. Right now, what we're looking for is the diocese will be judged that they have to repay the parishes because they took the money illegally from the parishes.”

The information is due to Judge Bucki by Dec. 3, so he can decide during a Dec. 8 confirmation hearing about the settlement plan’s financial feasibility. He also will decide whether to publicly release the records.

All parishes will have to have their own records filed by Jan. 6. William Heuer, who represents the parishes, proposed also publishing each parish's cash contribution in bulletins before Christmas, so each congregation can see the numbers for their

respective parish.

The parishes and other entities will provide around $150 million total, while multiple insurance companies will combine to pay around $170 million total.