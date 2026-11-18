Residents living in Buffalo now have a new way to get around the community, thanks to a transportation program called Buffalo All Access. It’s free to the public, funded by a federal grant.

The NFTA, Tops Friendly Markets, Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, the Fruit Belt Coalition, and the University at Buffalo are teaming up to introduce a door-to-door shuttle service connecting area residents to essential needs like groceries, health care, and other services.

There are two shuttles available; one is a door-to-door shuttle that is operated by the NFTA PAL service. The other is an automated shuttle; that runs in a loop around the medical campus.

The automated shuttle will have a driver inside just in case of hazards and emergencies.

Shania Julia Anunciacion , Planning and Program Manager for the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus , said the project came to fruition because of its ability to meet the needs of many people in the community.

"It’s a community process. What does a community need, and what are we lacking to make sure people get to where they need to go for services that they need, like medical appointments or maybe getting groceries? So, we realize that there's not just one platform. Yes, you can take the train, but the train is very far from the grocery store," she said.

Tops spokesperson Kathy Sautter says forming this partnership was a no-brainer and allows all involved to serve the needs of the East Side.

"The East Side community of Buffalo is really a food desert, and so having access to our store is essential for that community," she said. "Most of our customers we know walk to Tops, and so especially as the weather starts to turn here in Western New York, it is essential for that community."

The process works like this: You download the Buffalo All Access app on your phone, create an account, and, like calling an Uber or similar service, the app reads your location and lets you type in your destination within the boundary line shown in the app.

BTPM News 3-step process to use the Buffalo All Access shuttle.

The service boundary is Main Street, Goodell Street, Jefferson Avenue, Dodge Street, and then up to the Frank Merriweather Library. If you are within that service boundary, you can call it from your door to anywhere else within that boundary.

BTPM News Boundary line for the new shuttle in Buffalo.

The automated shuttle will target various locations on the medical campus.

For residents who don’t use smartphones, there are kiosks set up at Buffalo General Hospital, the Summer Best Station, and the Jefferson Avenue Tops location to call and request the shuttle.

The app is live now in the App Store - type in Buffalo All Access. The shuttle runs from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm Monday through Friday.

This service will also serve as a test to potentially expand into other parts of the area. Right now, there are four total up and running in New York, Georgia, Washington, and Iowa, with zero safety incidents and over 2,000 rides completed.

