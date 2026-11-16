Airline travel seeing improvements in Buffalo following Friday's ground stop

Airports around the country, including Buffalo Niagara International Airport, are recovering from an unexpected nationwide ground stop on Friday.

Although the ground stop was lifted before Saturday morning, it caused severe disruptions and lingering cancellations.

Kelly Khatib of the NFTA told BTPM News that, as of Monday, things were moving in the right direction.

"It has been a very crazy weekend. Luckily, things do seem to be slowing down a bit. We are seeing some departures and arrivals come on time, less cancelations. So it does seem like we are starting to see light at the end of the tunnel," she said.

Although there have been fewer cancellations, the airport is still experiencing a higher volume than usual. Khatib shared best practices for travel during this time.

"I just want to reiterate to people to download your airline's app," she said. "There are a lot of flights that have landed safely; all that good stuff. Everything is coming and going as it should. We do still have a handful of delays here and there, so just make sure that you're checking everything up."

The NFTA doesn’t have a timeline for everything to fully return to normal, but if healthy travel decisions — such as checking your flight status before you head out the door — are made now, it should create a more efficient environment at the airport.

