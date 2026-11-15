Josh Allen powers Bills past Jets 31-12 for best start in 35 years.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are off to the franchise's best start in 35 years.

Not that you'd know any of that if you listen to the star quarterback.

Allen ran for two scores and threw a TD pass to DJ Moore, and the Bills pulled away from the New York Jets for a 31-12 victory Sunday that has them at 8-1 for the first time since 1991, when they began 10-1 on the way to a second straight Super Bowl appearance.

“There's still so much to learn from and grow from,” Allen said. "And we're not playing our best football right now.”

That's a scary thought for the rest of the NFL.

James Cook ran for 157 yards, including a 74-yard TD scamper in the fourth quarter that helped seal the win. It came with the Bills' league-leading offense hardly looking like a juggernaut through two quarters, when Buffalo led 10-6 before sending the Jets (2-8) to their fifth straight loss.

“Honestly, offensively, we didn't play too well,” Allen said. “I know you can look at the stats sheet and (see) 31 points. I didn't feel like the first half we executed the way we wanted to."

It wasn’t a huge statistical game for Allen, who went 11 of 21 for 196 yards with the TD and an interception — just the Jets’ second this season — and ran for 5 yards, including the two scoring runs.

But Allen did make some more history. His 325 regular-season TDs (233 passing, 90 rushing and two receiving) broke a tie with Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning for the most by a player through their first 10 seasons — even though Allen is still in his ninth year.

Joe Brady, off to the best start by a Bills coach in his first season, joined Jim Caldwell (7-0, Colts, 2009) and Herman Edwards (5-0, Jets, 2001) as the only NFL coaches to win their first five road games in their first season.

“I think this is the best win we've had this season,” Brady said, commending his players for bouncing back from a short week after a 23-6 win at Minnesota on Monday night. “There's so many excuses that could've been had this week. It's just not who they are.”

Jets quarterback Geno Smith left with an ankle injury in the third quarter after missing a series while being evaluated for a head injury at the end of the first half. Rookie Cade Klubnik made his NFL debut while filling in.

But with what appeared to be at least half the crowd at MetLife Stadium decked out in blue, white and red Bills gear, the Jets managed just four field goals by Jason Sanders. New York has gone nine straight quarters without a touchdown.

“Bad ball,” wide receiver Garrett Wilson said. “Bad football. Not a recipe to win.”

Aaron Glenn needs to see how Smith's ankle feels during the week before determining who his quarterback will be when the Jets play the Chargers in Los Angeles next Sunday. Smith was 13 of 21 for 148 yards. Klubnik was 11 of 20 for 137 yards with an interception, and ran three times for 26 yards.

“It was fun to be out there,” Klubnik said. “But fun's in the winning.”

Allen pushed forward for a 1-yard touchdown to put the Bills up 7-0 with 2:43 left in the opening quarter.

Smith leaves for the first time

The Jets had a promising drive just before halftime, but had to settle for a field goal after Smith was hurt.

On third-and-4 from the 9, Terrel Bernard smacked into Smith with his right shoulder as the quarterback was in the air throwing an incompletion on a jump pass toward the end zone. Smith was on his back for a few minutes and looked at by trainers before heading to the injury tent.

With Smith out, Glenn had Sanders kick a 27-yarder on fourth down to cut New York's deficit to 10-6.

Klubnik, a fourth-round pick from Clemson, opened the second half for the Jets in Smith's place and led a scoring drive capped by Sanders' 22-yarder that made it 10-9.

Allen came right back and connected with Dalton Kincaid for 54 yards and the quarterback ran it in from a yard out three plays later to make it 17-9.

Smith leaves again

With Smith back in, the Jets got another field goal. But Allen's 45-yard TD pass to Moore put the Bills up 24-12.

Klubnik returned for the next possession as Smith headed to the injury tent with an ankle injury. He was ruled out shortly after.

Klubnik was moving the offense late in the fourth quarter when Wilson caught a short pass and tried to lateral it to Kenyon Sadiq. But Sadiq had to reach and couldn't handle it, and Kaleb Elams-Orr recovered for Buffalo.

Cook zipped down the right sideline for 74 yards on the next play to make it 31-12.

“We were pretty explosive,” Allen said of the Bills’ offense in the second half.

Injuries

Bills: CB Dee Alford left in the second half with a concussion after being evaluated for a head injury and cleared to return in the second quarter. ... LB Dorian Williams injured a calf in the fourth quarter.

Jets: Rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. injured an ankle on New York's first offensive play. ... LG Dylan Parham hurt a knee early in the second quarter.

The Bills’ next game is at home Sunday against Miami.