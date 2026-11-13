So close yet so far: Upcoming Mars, Jupiter alignment could provide unique viewing experience

Early Monday morning, Mars and Jupiter will reach a close conjunction, appearing just 1.2 degrees apart, about the width of your finger held at arm’s length in the sky.

If the weather holds, it will create quite a viewing experience.

Although the planets will look close to the naked eye, they will still be roughly 370 million miles apart.

Buffalo Astronomical Association Board Director Tim Collins said if rain holds off, the best experience is on Monday, with additional opportunities Tuesday through Thursday.

“The actual moment of close approach is Monday morning at 5:15 a.m.," Collins said. "After that point, they're going to start separating again, and Mars will go on its way. So any day before or after that, and then each subsequent day after, you can still get up, go outside if it's clear, and take a look.”

Collins said when you go outside, look southward.

"You will see Jupiter. It is extremely bright in the sky. It's the fourth brightest object in the night sky, so you will definitely see it. And then just let your eyes guide you to Mars. It'll be similar, but just dimmer. But it'll be reddish-orange, and right in the same area," he said.

Collins said you can see them fine with the naked eye, but he also shared the best way to maximize the experience.

"You can take a telescope to look at it if you want. You may not get both of them in the same field of view if you don't have the right sizes of things. But my money would be on a pair of binoculars." Collins said.

He added it's a great astrophotography moment; a unique chance to get a picture of two planets at the same time.

At the moment of publication, rain is in the forecast for Monday in Buffalo, with clearer skies expected the rest of the week.

